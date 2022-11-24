All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1782

FIG
FIG issuers to test investor demand deep into December
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

UK seals linker tap as market preps for record Gilt supply

Addison Gong, November 24, 2022
Sub-sovereigns
Land Hessen doubles size on Thanksgiving
Addison Gong, November 24, 2022
EM LatAm
Cabei deal marks EM’s return to Swissies
Oliver West, November 23, 2022
Supras and agencies
KBN refreshes euro access with €1bn print
Addison Gong, November 23, 2022
Supras and agencies
Nordic SSA trio sweep dollar and euro primary markets
Addison Gong, November 22, 2022
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
GlobalCapital Podcast

The bull run for bank bonds and scope for improvement in the SLB market

Ralph Sinclair, November 25, 2022
Regulatory Capital
Tier two demand goes into overdrive as spreads tighten
Frank Jackman, November 24, 2022
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nordea gets great result with first Finnish green covered bond
Bill Thornhill, November 24, 2022
FIG
Discover lands in dollar spotlight
David Rothnie, November 24, 2022
Senior Debt
Vaudoise lands assured debut in Swissies
Frank Jackman, November 23, 2022
Securitization
RMBS

Nationwide impresses with RMBS just 2bp over covered bonds

Bill Thornhill, November 24, 2022
RMBS
Imperial Fund raises $265m with non-QM RMBS
Ayse Kelce, November 23, 2022
GC View
US securitization investors will have to care about ESG — whether they like it or not
Ayse Kelce, November 22, 2022
Securitization Polls and Awards
European Securitization Awards 2023 — nominations open
Tom Lemmon, November 22, 2022
CMBS
Nuveen Green Capital raises $135m with C-PACE deal
Ayse Kelce, November 21, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

CVA ramps up leverage to fund investment plan

Mike Turner, November 24, 2022
Corporate Bonds
GSK and Continental lure €9.6bn of orders before break
Mike Turner, November 23, 2022
GC View
Opaque fair value calculations risk mistakes
Mike Turner, November 22, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Bertelsmann prints €750m as acquisition falls through
Mike Turner, November 22, 2022
Equity-Linked
GBL adds to equity-linked resurgence with Pernod Ricard exchangeable
Aidan Gregory, November 22, 2022
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Leveraged finance issuance to pick up next year, but so will defaults

Marta Imarisio, November 23, 2022
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura brings in banks for $600m financing of mines in DRC
Marta Imarisio, November 22, 2022
Middle East Loans
PIF’s $17bn refi loan has ‘element’ of statement deal
George Collard, November 22, 2022
LevFin
Allwyn obtains €1.6bn loan package as it buys UK National Lottery operator
Marta Imarisio, November 21, 2022
Emerging Markets
CEE Bonds

OTP Bank finds strong demand thanks to chunky premium

Francesca Young, November 23, 2022
EM CEE
Bank of America props up NLB's second tier two attempt
George Collard, November 21, 2022
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Credit Suisse sets terms of Sfr4bn capital increase

Victoria Thiele, November 24, 2022
ABBs-Block Trades
Flutter Entertainment block trade prices at 1% discount
Aidan Gregory, November 23, 2022
Equity IPOs
ABB e-mobility brings in minority shareholders ahead of IPO
Aidan Gregory, November 21, 2022
People and Markets
Securitization

Basel IV output floor leaves corporate SRT ‘scarcely feasible’

Bill Thornhill, November 23, 2022
Southpaw
Southpaw

Banks opt for quick trim amid uncertain outlook

David Rothnie, November 24, 2022