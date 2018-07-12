Natixis goes it alone: sorting the balance sheet into green and brown

The idea is a bold one, as Natixis has committed publicly to apply it right across its corporate loan, project finance and asset finance portfolios. When the plan is fully implemented, every loan of these kinds (with a few exceptions, to be disclosed later) will have to be
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.