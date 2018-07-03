SocGen to acquire Commerzbank EMC business

The French bank wants to strengthen its ETF offering, attempting to achieve synergies with its asset management and ETF subsidiary Lyxor and with its structured product and derivatives businesses. The sale will not include Commerzbank's commodities hedging, equity brokerage or equity capital markets businesses.The transaction will occur in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.