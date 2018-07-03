Watermark
SocGen to acquire Commerzbank EMC business

Société Générale on Tuesday announced that it had agreed to buy Commerzbank’s equity markets and commodities business (EMC), including market-making flow and products trading as well as exchange-traded fund (ETF) subsidiary ComStage.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03 Jul 2018

The French bank wants to strengthen its ETF offering, attempting to achieve synergies with its asset management and ETF subsidiary Lyxor and with its structured product and derivatives businesses. The sale will not include Commerzbank's commodities hedging, equity brokerage or equity capital markets businesses. 

The transaction will occur in ...

