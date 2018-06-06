Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW opens dollar door as SFIL prepares to step through

KfW reopened the public sector dollar market on Wednesday by picking up a hefty $4bn from a well oversubscribed book. Société de Financement Local will be next up, after mandating banks for a trade.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 06 Jun 2018

SFIL hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and UBS on Wednesday to run a June 2021 Reg S only. Initial price thoughts are 19bp area over mid-swaps for the trade, which is set to be priced on Thursday.

KfW also kept to the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.28%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.39%
3 Citi 9,634.73 16 8.75%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.71%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,386.38 68 12.49%
2 HSBC 20,315.01 44 9.26%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.53%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.86%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,693.56 43 8.63%
2 Barclays 21,141.16 34 8.04%
3 UniCredit 17,335.84 45 6.59%
4 HSBC 17,114.99 59 6.51%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.11%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,874.24 234 7.45%
2 Citi 49,018.07 168 7.33%
3 HSBC 44,735.59 160 6.69%
4 Barclays 40,466.60 125 6.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,126.62 94 5.25%