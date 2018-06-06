KfW opens dollar door as SFIL prepares to step through

SFIL hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and UBS on Wednesday to run a June 2021 Reg S only. Initial price thoughts are 19bp area over mid-swaps for the trade, which is set to be priced on Thursday.KfW also kept to the ...
