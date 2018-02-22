EU ‘may need juicy premium’ for French demand

The EU on Monday hired Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and LBBW to run its no-grow €1bn benchmark, which looks set to be priced on Tuesday. As is common on euro SSA trades, no price guidance was available ahead of the launch date — ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.