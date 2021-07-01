Rentenbank
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, June 28. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
Guarantor: Federal Republic of Germany
Rentenbank entered the deserted dollar bond market on Tuesday, printing $1.75bn of five year notes. The market has been quiet for public sector issuers in the past few weeks, thanks to a volatile Treasury market and an issuer base already well stocked with funding, but Rentenbank found investors receptive.
World Bank hired banks on Tuesday to lead a new 40 year euro sustainable development bond — the supranational’ s longest ever benchmark in the currency. The deal will be the latest example of public sector borrowers venturing longer in the euro market this year.
Rentenbank made an impressive entry to the green benchmark bond market this week with its biggest ever order book in euros by overall size and number of accounts. Head of funding Leopold Olma, who has spent 20 years with the German development agency’s funding team, called it the “ultimate transaction”.
Rentenbank impressed SSA bankers on Tuesday as rolled out its debut benchmark green bond. The deal is expected to pay no new issue premium at the final spread.