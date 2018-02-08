Watermark
Unilever Spreads’ €5.6bn LBO ready for ‘wobbly markets’

Bookrunners could start selling the financing for KKR's buyout of Unilever’s spread business as soon as next week, with supply set to pump into the European high yield bond and the leveraged loan markets.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM

Yields on high yield benchmark indices have widened some 20bp since last week to about 280bp at the start of this week, according to data from specialist research firm CreditSights. But investors speaking to GlobalCapital believe demand for speculative grade paper will be still be strong despite volatility. 

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 677.57 3 8.27%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 644.57 3 7.86%
3 RBC Capital Markets 593.82 3 7.24%
3 Barclays 593.82 3 7.24%
5 ING 580.56 2 7.08%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 730.04 7 7.77%
2 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 7.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 7.00%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 6.15%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 5.28%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,899.63 30 8.58%
2 JPMorgan 3,874.29 30 8.53%
3 Credit Suisse 3,350.85 23 7.37%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,129.35 23 6.89%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,721.10 26 5.99%