Kosmos Energy refis $1.5bn RBL

US oil and gas company Kosmos Energy, which operates in Africa, has refinanced a reserves based lending facility signed in 2015.

  By Bianca Boorer
  01:00 PM

The facility previously only incorporated the group’s Ghana assets but has been amended to include its recently acquired producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, allowing flexibility to include the company’s Greater Tortue development.

The Greater Tortue is a hydrocarbon province that includes a large accumulation of natural gas ...

