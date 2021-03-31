Ghana
The Republic of Ghana entered the bond market on Monday to sell a multi-tranche dollar bond, which some market participants have called “ambitious”. Some believe the issuer is putting size before price as it tries to locate funding for its 2021 budget.
The Republic of Ghana, one of the few African sovereigns to have tapped capital markets last year, this week mandated banks to arrange a dollar bond. The multi-tranche bond, market participants say, will demonstrate investors’ appetite for high yield credit.
A number of sub-Saharan African sovereigns are eyeing the Eurobond market, after a year that saw dismally low levels of capital markets issuance from the region. But investors are still on the hunt for yield, market participants say, which can be found in abundance in Africa.
Ghana has secured two loan agreements, which are backed by the export credit agency of Italy, Sace. There is more room for the ECA-backed market to grow in the region, sources close to the deal said.
Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), the central organisation of Ghana’s cocoa industry, has raised its annual syndicated loan. But the borrower did not have an easy ride and had to concede much higher margins, according to bankers.
Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), which is in the market to refinance a one year $1.3bn loan facility signed in September, is facing troubles according to bankers on the deal, contrary to comments recently made by its chief executive.
Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), the central organisation for Ghana’s cocoa industry, is in the process of raising its annual syndicated loan, but bankers say the borrower is running into difficulty as lenders’ risk appetite weakens.
Ghana Cocoa Board's latest entry into international capital markets has been faced with delays as a result of coronavirus, according to bankers. The deal, which was meant to close at the end of January, will now likely close within a few weeks.
Long duration bonds, such as Ghana’s 40 year tranche sold this week, are a great idea for African issuers, leaving the borrower’s ability to manage its debt in its own hands rather than at the whims of the market.
The Republic of Ghana printed a $3bn triple trancher on Tuesday from a book that was $14bn at launch, in a deal that included the longest ever bond from sub-Saharan Africa.
The Republic of Ghana has released price guidance for a dollar amortising triple tranche bond, including a deal with a 40 year weighted average life — the longest ever from a sub-Saharan African issuer, according to a lead manager on the note.