Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Central banks’ new green network broadens focus to environment

The first meeting of the Central Banks’ and Supervisors’ Network for Greening the Financial System has broadened the emphasis of the group’s work from a focus on climate change to one on climate and the environment.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 06:45 PM

The widening of focus is apparent from comparing the first public announcements about the Network, made after it was formally agreed on December 12, and the brief statement put out after last week’s meeting, on Friday January 26.

As foreshadowed by GlobalCapital last week, the group’s ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 674.87 4 8.58%
2 UniCredit 536.14 3 6.81%
2 ING 536.14 3 6.81%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 518.11 3 6.58%
5 TD Securities Inc 497.13 3 6.32%