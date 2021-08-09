All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Mexico

  • Deutsche Bank, Brazil, Frankfurt, Brazilian artist, HQ, LatAm, 575
    People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
  • Mexico, CFE, electricity, generator, power, utility, LatAm, energy, 575
    EM LatAm
    CFE sells $850m 12 year
    Oliver West, July 21, 2021
    Mexican state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) sold $850m of 12 year bonds on Tuesday on its second visit to international markets this year.
  • Mexico City, Femsa, LatAm, Reforma
    EM LatAm
    Fibra Soma notches 10 year debut
    Oliver West, July 16, 2021
    Mexican real estate investment trust (Reit) Fibra Soma debuted in international bond markets on Thursday with a $600m deal. Investors said it offered an attractive spread over its larger, more established competitor Fibra Uno.
  • mexico, shopper, shopping, retail, Fibra, Soma, LAtam, 575
    EM LatAm
    Mexican Reit plots dollar debut
    Oliver West, July 13, 2021
    Fibra Soma, a recently created Mexican real estate investment trust (Reit), began meeting fixed income investors on Monday ahead of what would be an inaugural international bond deal.
  • Nemak, Mexico, Wisconsin, car parts, autoparts, LatAm, 575, manufacturing
    EM LatAm
    Nemak CEO sees 'great potential' in SLBs
    Oliver West, July 11, 2021
    Armando Tamez, CEO of Mexican car parts maker Nemak, told GlobalCapital that the company sees “great potential” in sustainability-linked bonds, adding that it would be “natural” for Nemak to continue to consider issuing SLBs in the future.
  • Mexico City, night time, lights, city, LatAm 575
    EM LatAm
    Nemak notches euro SLB with IG covenants
    Oliver West, July 08, 2021
    Mexican car parts maker Nemak sold its second sustainability-linked bond in a month on Wednesday, raising €500m in a deal that bankers said marked the company’s migration from high yield to investment grade covenants — though it has just one IG rating.
  • Mexico City, Femsa, LatAm, Reforma
    EM LatAm
    Mexico brings back SDG bonds
    Oliver West, July 07, 2021
    On Tuesday, Mexico sold its second international bond explicitly aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, printing the 15 year note at the same spread over mid-swaps at which it had sold a seven year SDG bond in September.
  • Mexico City, cars, Nemak, light, vehicles, aluminium, night, 575, latAm
    EM LatAm
    Nemak to turn to euros for second SLB
    Oliver West, July 06, 2021
    Mexican car parts maker Nemak began meetings with European investors on Monday as it looks to become the first Latin America borrower to sell sustainability-linked bonds in more than one currency.
  • Mexico City, night time, lights, city, LatAm 575
    EM LatAm
    Nemak prices SLB inside Metalsa
    Oliver West, June 24, 2021
    Mexican car parts maker Nemak sold $500m of sustainability-linked bonds on Wednesday in its first issue since it was spun off from conglomerate Grupo Alfa. Nemak’s deal was priced 25bp inside a recent SLB from its similarly rated peer Metalsa.
  • AlphaCredit, LatAm, default, trouble, impairment, write-down, 575, Mexico
    EM LatAm
    AlphaCredit misses coupon as analysts predict low recoveries
    Oliver West, June 22, 2021
    Bondholders of Mexican payroll lender AlphaCredit are facing very low recoveries, say credit analysts, after the company failed to pay a $15m coupon payment due on June 19 on its senior secured 2022s.
  • Mexico City, cars, Nemak, light, vehicles, aluminium, night, 575, latAm
    EM LatAm
    Mexico's Nemak lines up SLB to refinance 2025s
    Oliver West, June 22, 2021
    Mexican car parts maker Nemak is looking to become the latest Latin American company to issue a sustainability-linked bond, having begun investor meetings on Monday. Like other LatAm SLB issuers from the sector, Nemak is including a coupon step-up linked to Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions — though the company has a separate target to reduce its far more significant Scope 3 emissions.
  • Mexico, Mexico City, LatAm, Angel de la independencia, HSBC, Reforma, 575
    EM LatAm
    CSN, Cemex catch LatAm HY momentum with tight deals
    Oliver West, June 04, 2021
    Brazilian steel producer CSN and Mexican building materials company Cemex continued a storming week for Latin American high yield issuance with new deals that attracted bumper orders and priced tight to bankers’ expectations — even if comparable deals were not always clear cut.
Load More

Most Read

  1. People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    August 09, 2021
  2. EM LatAm
    Mexico brings back SDG bonds
    July 07, 2021
  3. EM LatAm
    TV Azteca slumps post-default as investors question local payment
    February 11, 2021
  4. EM LatAm
    Cemex plots path to IG with perp plan
    June 02, 2021
  5. EM LatAm
    Fibra Soma notches 10 year debut
    July 16, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree