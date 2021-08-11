All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Latin America

  • El Salvador, president, Nayib Bukele, LatAm, Central America
    EM LatAm
    Fears of further pain in El Salvador as widening fails to lure buyers
    Oliver West, August 11, 2021
    Even after a hefty slump in its bond prices in recent weeks, investors are failing to see value in El Salvador as doubts grow around a much-needed IMF programme. Some believe there could be further downside - despite Bank of America taking a positive view on the country in a report that was enthusiastically publicised by president Nayibe Bukele.
  • Province of Buenos Aires, PBA, Argentina, cathedral, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Province of Buenos Aires extends restructuring deadline yet again
    Oliver West, August 11, 2021
    The Province of Buenos Aires has extended the participation deadline for its proposed restructuring for the 21st time — dashing the hopes of some analysts who had thought the deal could be wrapped by the previous target of August 13, even though the issuer’s largest bondholder has backed the deal.
  • Ecuador Amazon Coca oil near Yasuni park 2016 from Adobe 24Jan21 575x375
    EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
  • Deutsche Bank, Brazil, Frankfurt, Brazilian artist, HQ, LatAm, 575
    People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
  • Copa Airlines, Tocumen, Panama, Panama City, 575, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Tocumen flies through guidance to push out amortisations
    Oliver West, August 06, 2021
    Panama City airport Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen defied what bankers and investors had described as an unenthusiastic early-August bond market to attract a large book on a dual tranche deal on Thursday. Demand was sticky enough for the issuer to price $1.855bn of new debt inside guidance, enabling Tocumen to gain important liquidity relief.
  • Kristalina_Georgieva_IMF_Alamy_5aug21_575
    Africa
    EM sovs get SDR boon but questions linger over reallocation plans
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
  • Colombia, El Dorado, gold, museum, LatAm, mining, metals, 575
    EM LatAm
    Gran Colombia funds Guyana expansion with first index-eligible bond
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    Mining company Gran Colombia Gold Corp sold a senior unsecured $300m five year note on Wednesday, with bankers saying that the company had offered a pricing pick-up that could be attributed to the use of proceeds — to fund a new project in Guyana.
  • Madryn, Argentina, wind power, Genneia, LatAm, 575, restructuring
    EM LatAm
    Argentina’s Genneia launches green distressed exchange with CB permission
    Oliver West, August 04, 2021
    Power company Genneia has become the latest Argentine company to look to refinance bonds with an exchange considered distressed by rating agencies, as capital controls in the country limit corporate issuers’ access to hard currency. Unusually, the distressed exchange will result in the issuance of green bonds.
  • Chile, casa de la moneda, Santiago, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile funding chief heads to Itaú
    Oliver West, August 03, 2021
    Andrés Pérez, who has led Chile through two consecutive record breaking years of international bond issuance, has left his position as head of international finance at the Latin American sovereign to become chief economist at Itaú Chile.
  • Alamy_recyclingplastic_575x375_29July2021
    EM LatAm
    SLB momentum in EM triggers debate over pricing innovation
    Mariam Meskin, July 29, 2021
    As sustainability-linked bond issuance gains momentum in emerging markets, questions are being asked about the product and its potential for innovation. The next iteration could see a feature already accepted in the loan market but not yet in bonds: a margin step-down.
  • Adobe_Chile_flag_230x150_20Jan2020
    SSA MTNs and CP
    EDC returns to Chilean pesos
    Frank Jackman, July 29, 2021
    Export Development Canada (EDC) sold the first offshore Chilean peso bond of the year as it dropped into the currency in search of short dated borrowing earlier this week.
  • cell_tower_575x375_adobe_Feb3_2021
    EM LatAm
    Oi sells dollars in refi scheme
    Mariam Meskin, July 28, 2021
    Oi, the Brazilian telecom company, re-entered international debt markets this week to raise almost $1bn of short-dated paper.
Load More

Most Read

  1. EM LatAm
    Fears of further pain in El Salvador as widening fails to lure buyers
    August 11, 2021
  2. People and Markets
    DB hires for LatAm DCM amid long term build-out hopes
    August 09, 2021
  3. EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    August 09, 2021
  4. EM LatAm
    Province of Buenos Aires extends restructuring deadline yet again
    August 11, 2021
  5. EM LatAm
    Buenos Aires inches towards drawn out debt restructuring
    July 26, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree