GlobalCapital's 2026 Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners

The Americas derivatives market got together on Thursday evening at New York's Metropolitan Club to celebrate the institutions that made an impact over the past year.

This year's Americas Derivatives Awards winners recognised achievement across the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 — a stretch in which volatility stemming from the Middle East, rising interest rates and a shifting geopolitical backdrop tested nearly every market participant.

Across 60 categories, over 100 institutions were shortlisted, and 90 pitch meetings were conducted over the course of this year's awards judging process. GlobalCapital is grateful to every organisation that took the time to meet us and make the case for their business.

If there was one thread running through this year's pitches, it was purpose. Firms were focused on solving client problems in real time, with hedging and liquidity solutions the common language of an industry navigating uncertainty. Picking winners from that field was no easy task. Below is just a flavor of the night's headline results. The full nominee shortlists and the winners can be found below.

The night belonged to Bank of America, which claimed both the Americas Derivatives House of the Year and the Global Derivatives House of the Year for good measure.

The bank also took home the titles for the Commodity, FX, Inflation, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year. The bank stood out for helping clients navigate real geopolitical and market disruption, from commodity supply shocks to currency volatility, while backing that resilience with deep structuring expertise and the scale to handle the market's most complex risks.

The night in photos can be seen below:

On the legal side, Mayer Brown extended its own run, becoming Americas Law Firm of the Year for a fifth consecutive year while also picking up US Law Firm of the Year — recognition for a firm that keeps positioning itself exactly where the market is heading next. Elsewhere, Santander made it three years running as Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, RBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year, and Borden Ladner Gervais took home Canada Law Firm of the Year.

Behind every one of these wins sat months of groundwork — market soundings, written submissions and wide-ranging pitches gathered from across the Americas derivatives landscape, all weighed carefully by our editorial panel before a single name was chosen. Thank you to everyone who gave their time through submissions and pitch interviews this year. And to all of this year's nominees and winners — many congratulations.

Finally, none of this would have been possible without the support of our event partners.

Platinum event partners

GoldenTree Asset Management: GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global credit asset manager founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum, with a footprint spanning high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. Now managing over $71bn for institutional investors — including major public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations and insurance companies — it stands as one of the largest independent credit managers globally.

Bank of America: Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, providing banking, investing, asset management and risk management products and services to individuals, businesses, governments and institutions across more than 35 countries. Through its global markets division, it stands as one of the most active players in the derivatives space, delivering hedging, structuring and risk solutions across equities, rates, FX, commodities and credit to clients ranging from corporates to sovereigns.

Gold event partners

BBVA, OTCX, Numerix, RBC Capital Markets and Santander Corporate and Investment Banking

IMPORTANT: Event partnerships are entirely separate from the awards judging process. Event partners are approached only after the judging process has been completed and the winners have been determined. Partnership decisions are made independently and have no influence on the selection of nominees or winners.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist and winners Bank Awards Global Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America Americas Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America Thought Leader in ESG Winner: BNP Paribas Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year Winner: Citi



Bank of America

Société Générale Americas Custodian Bank of the Year Winner: Citi



HSBC

Northern Trust

State Street Americas Structured Products House of the Year Winner: Morgan Stanley



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

Barclays

UBS Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Citi

Goldman Sachs

J.P. Morgan Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

Citi Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year Winner: J.P. Morgan



Bank of America

Barclays

Citi Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

Citi

UBS Canada Derivatives House of the Year Winner: RBC Capital Markets



BMO Capital Markets

CIBC World Markets

TD Securities Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year Winner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking



Bank of America

Citi

J.P. Morgan Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year Winners: Barclays



Bank of America

J.P. Morgan

UBS Latin America Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking



BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi Derivatives Growth Franchise of the Year Winner: Natixis Latin America Derivatives Growth Franchise of the Year Winner: BBVA

Service Provider Awards Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year Winner: CME Group



ICE Clear Credit

LCH

Nodal Clear

OCC Hedge Fund of the Year Winner: Citadel



GoldenTree Asset Management

Millenium Management

Renaissance Technologies Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year Winner: Citadel Securities



B2C2

Jane Street

Jump Trading Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year Winner: RegRisk Legal Solutions



Droit

LSEG Regulatory Reporting Solutions

Murex

Novatus Global

OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies company RegTech Innovation Excellence of the Year Winner: Novatus Global Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year Winner: Murex



Cassini

Derivative Path

Quantifi

Skylight IPV Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year Winner: Derivative Path



Bloomberg

Chatham Financial

IBM Promontory OTC Trading Venue of the Year Winner: OTCX



B2C2

Fenics Go

Trad-X

Tradeweb Global Market Risk Provider of the Year Winner: Murex



Numerix

Quantifi

Skylight IPV Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



Murex

Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV Global Post Trade Optimisation Service of the Year Winner: OSTTRA Americas Optimisation Service of the Year Winner: Capitolis



LSEG Post Trade Solutions

OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies company

OSTTRA Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year Winner: Fenics Market Data



ICE Data Services

Novatus Global

Numerix

Parameta Solutions Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year Winner: FTSE Russell



Bloomberg

MSCI

Parameta Solutions

S&P Dow Jones Indices Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year Winner: Tradeweb



BGC Group

Bloomberg

Tullett Prebon Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year Winner: Deribit



B2C2

Bosonic

Compass

FTSE Russell Placement Agent of the Year Winner: Stone Mountain Capital



Eaton Partners

Lazard

PJT Park Hill Digital Solution of the Year Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting/ISDA Notices Hub



Ascent AI

Ellipsis AM

FIS ION Industry Association of the Year Winner: FIA



ISDA

SIFMA Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year Winner: Parameter Climate



CME Group

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP Editors' Choice Award: Derivatives Solutions Excellence Winner: Trading Technologies

Broker Awards Global Interdealer Broker of the Year Winner: TP ICAP Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year Winner: TP ICAP



BGC Group

Tradition

Law Firm Awards Global Law Firm of the Year Winner: A&O Shearman Americas Law Firm of the Year Winner: Mayer Brown LLP US Law Firm of the Year Winner: Mayer Brown LLP



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Stikeman Elliott Canada Law Firm of the Year Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais



Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Clifford Chance

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Exchange Awards Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



BSE

Eurex

ICE

Nodal Exchange Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



B3 - Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

Nasdaq

Nodal Exchange Americas Energy Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: Nodal Exchange

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Holly James.