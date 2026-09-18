GlobalCapital's 2026 Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners

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Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital's 2026 Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners

GlobalCapital
September 18, 2026 03:04 pm
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The Americas derivatives market gathered in New York to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievement across the industry

The Americas derivatives market got together on Thursday evening at New York's Metropolitan Club to celebrate the institutions that made an impact over the past year.

This year's Americas Derivatives Awards winners recognised achievement across the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 — a stretch in which volatility stemming from the Middle East, rising interest rates and a shifting geopolitical backdrop tested nearly every market participant.

Across 60 categories, over 100 institutions were shortlisted, and 90 pitch meetings were conducted over the course of this year's awards judging process. GlobalCapital is grateful to every organisation that took the time to meet us and make the case for their business.

If there was one thread running through this year's pitches, it was purpose. Firms were focused on solving client problems in real time, with hedging and liquidity solutions the common language of an industry navigating uncertainty. Picking winners from that field was no easy task. Below is just a flavor of the night's headline results. The full nominee shortlists and the winners can be found below.

The night belonged to Bank of America, which claimed both the Americas Derivatives House of the Year and the Global Derivatives House of the Year for good measure.

The bank also took home the titles for the Commodity, FX, Inflation, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year. The bank stood out for helping clients navigate real geopolitical and market disruption, from commodity supply shocks to currency volatility, while backing that resilience with deep structuring expertise and the scale to handle the market's most complex risks.

The night in photos can be seen below:

PHOTO GALLERY

On the legal side, Mayer Brown extended its own run, becoming Americas Law Firm of the Year for a fifth consecutive year while also picking up US Law Firm of the Year — recognition for a firm that keeps positioning itself exactly where the market is heading next. Elsewhere, Santander made it three years running as Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, RBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year, and Borden Ladner Gervais took home Canada Law Firm of the Year.

Behind every one of these wins sat months of groundwork — market soundings, written submissions and wide-ranging pitches gathered from across the Americas derivatives landscape, all weighed carefully by our editorial panel before a single name was chosen. Thank you to everyone who gave their time through submissions and pitch interviews this year. And to all of this year's nominees and winners — many congratulations.

Finally, none of this would have been possible without the support of our event partners.

Platinum event partners

GoldenTree Asset Management: GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global credit asset manager founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum, with a footprint spanning high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. Now managing over $71bn for institutional investors — including major public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations and insurance companies — it stands as one of the largest independent credit managers globally.

Bank of America: Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, providing banking, investing, asset management and risk management products and services to individuals, businesses, governments and institutions across more than 35 countries. Through its global markets division, it stands as one of the most active players in the derivatives space, delivering hedging, structuring and risk solutions across equities, rates, FX, commodities and credit to clients ranging from corporates to sovereigns.

Gold event partners

BBVA, OTCX, Numerix, RBC Capital Markets and Santander Corporate and Investment Banking

IMPORTANT: Event partnerships are entirely separate from the awards judging process. Event partners are approached only after the judging process has been completed and the winners have been determined. Partnership decisions are made independently and have no influence on the selection of nominees or winners.

PHOTO GALLERY

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist and winners

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    Société Générale
    Americas Custodian Bank of the Year
    Winner: Citi

    HSBC
    Northern Trust
    State Street
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    Winner: Morgan Stanley

    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    UBS
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year  
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    J.P. Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: J.P. Morgan

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    Citi
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    UBS
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: RBC Capital Markets

    BMO Capital Markets
    CIBC World Markets
    TD Securities
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking

    Bank of America
    Citi
    J.P. Morgan
    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
    Winners: Barclays

    Bank of America
    J.P. Morgan
    UBS
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking

    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Derivatives Growth Franchise of the Year
    Winner: Natixis
    Latin America Derivatives Growth Franchise of the Year
    Winner: BBVA

  • Service Provider Awards

    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    ICE Clear Credit
    LCH
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: Citadel

    GoldenTree Asset Management
    Millenium Management
    Renaissance Technologies
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Citadel Securities

    B2C2
    Jane Street
    Jump Trading
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
    Winner: RegRisk Legal Solutions

    Droit
    LSEG Regulatory Reporting Solutions
    Murex
    Novatus Global
    OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies company
    RegTech Innovation Excellence of the Year
    Winner: Novatus Global
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Winner: Murex

    Cassini
    Derivative Path
    Quantifi
    Skylight IPV
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Bloomberg
    Chatham Financial
    IBM Promontory
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: OTCX

    B2C2
    Fenics Go
    Trad-X
    Tradeweb
    Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
    Winner: Murex

    Numerix
    Quantifi
    Skylight IPV
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix

    Murex
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Post Trade Optimisation Service of the Year
    Winner: OSTTRA
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Winner: Capitolis

    LSEG Post Trade Solutions
    OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies company
    OSTTRA
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Market Data

    ICE Data Services
    Novatus Global
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Winner: FTSE Russell

    Bloomberg
    MSCI
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year 
    Winner: Tradeweb

    BGC Group
    Bloomberg
    Tullett Prebon
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Deribit

    B2C2
    Bosonic
    Compass
    FTSE Russell
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

    Eaton Partners
    Lazard
    PJT Park Hill
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting/ISDA Notices Hub

    Ascent AI
    Ellipsis AM
    FIS ION
    Industry Association of the Year 
    Winner: FIA

    ISDA
    SIFMA
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Parameter Climate

    CME Group
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP
    Editors' Choice Award: Derivatives Solutions Excellence
    Winner: Trading Technologies

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP

    BGC Group
    Tradition

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: A&O Shearman
    Americas Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown LLP
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Mayer Brown LLP

    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Stikeman Elliott
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais

    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    Clifford Chance
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
    Stikeman Elliott

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    BSE
    Eurex
    ICE
    Nodal Exchange
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    Nasdaq
    Nodal Exchange
    Americas Energy Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: Nodal Exchange

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Holly James.

Topics

Americas Derivatives AwardsPolls and AwardsDerivativesDerivs - CreditDerivs - EquityDerivs - FXDerivs - Interest Rate
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