GlobalCapital's 2026 Americas Derivatives Awards: the winners
The Americas derivatives market gathered in New York to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievement across the industry
The Americas derivatives market got together on Thursday evening at New York's Metropolitan Club to celebrate the institutions that made an impact over the past year.
This year's Americas Derivatives Awards winners recognised achievement across the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 — a stretch in which volatility stemming from the Middle East, rising interest rates and a shifting geopolitical backdrop tested nearly every market participant.
Across 60 categories, over 100 institutions were shortlisted, and 90 pitch meetings were conducted over the course of this year's awards judging process. GlobalCapital is grateful to every organisation that took the time to meet us and make the case for their business.
If there was one thread running through this year's pitches, it was purpose. Firms were focused on solving client problems in real time, with hedging and liquidity solutions the common language of an industry navigating uncertainty. Picking winners from that field was no easy task. Below is just a flavor of the night's headline results. The full nominee shortlists and the winners can be found below.
The night belonged to Bank of America, which claimed both the Americas Derivatives House of the Year and the Global Derivatives House of the Year for good measure.
The bank also took home the titles for the Commodity, FX, Inflation, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year. The bank stood out for helping clients navigate real geopolitical and market disruption, from commodity supply shocks to currency volatility, while backing that resilience with deep structuring expertise and the scale to handle the market's most complex risks.
The night in photos can be seen below:
On the legal side, Mayer Brown extended its own run, becoming Americas Law Firm of the Year for a fifth consecutive year while also picking up US Law Firm of the Year — recognition for a firm that keeps positioning itself exactly where the market is heading next. Elsewhere, Santander made it three years running as Latin America Derivatives House of the Year, RBC Capital Markets was named Canada Derivatives House of the Year, and Borden Ladner Gervais took home Canada Law Firm of the Year.
Behind every one of these wins sat months of groundwork — market soundings, written submissions and wide-ranging pitches gathered from across the Americas derivatives landscape, all weighed carefully by our editorial panel before a single name was chosen. Thank you to everyone who gave their time through submissions and pitch interviews this year. And to all of this year's nominees and winners — many congratulations.
Finally, none of this would have been possible without the support of our event partners.
Platinum event partners
GoldenTree Asset Management: GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global credit asset manager founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum, with a footprint spanning high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. Now managing over $71bn for institutional investors — including major public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations and insurance companies — it stands as one of the largest independent credit managers globally.
Bank of America: Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, providing banking, investing, asset management and risk management products and services to individuals, businesses, governments and institutions across more than 35 countries. Through its global markets division, it stands as one of the most active players in the derivatives space, delivering hedging, structuring and risk solutions across equities, rates, FX, commodities and credit to clients ranging from corporates to sovereigns.
Gold event partners
BBVA, OTCX, Numerix, RBC Capital Markets and Santander Corporate and Investment Banking
IMPORTANT: Event partnerships are entirely separate from the awards judging process. Event partners are approached only after the judging process has been completed and the winners have been determined. Partnership decisions are made independently and have no influence on the selection of nominees or winners.
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The Winners
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Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaAmericas Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaThought Leader in ESGWinner: BNP ParibasAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
Société GénéraleAmericas Custodian Bank of the YearWinner: Citi
HSBC
Northern Trust
State StreetAmericas Structured Products House of the YearWinner: Morgan Stanley
Barclays
BNP Paribas
CitiAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
UBSAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
J.P. MorganAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche BankAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
CitiAmericas Inflation Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
CitiAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Barclays
CitiAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
UBSCanada Derivatives House of the YearWinner: RBC Capital Markets
BMO Capital Markets
CIBC World Markets
TD SecuritiesAmericas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the YearWinner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking
Bank of America
Citi
J.P. MorganAmericas Volatility Derivatives House of the YearWinners: Barclays
Bank of America
J.P. Morgan
UBSLatin America Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Santander Corporate and Investment Banking
BBVA
BNP Paribas
CitiDerivatives Growth Franchise of the YearWinner: NatixisLatin America Derivatives Growth Franchise of the YearWinner: BBVA
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Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearWinner: CME Group
ICE Clear Credit
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCCHedge Fund of the YearWinner: Citadel
GoldenTree Asset Management
Millenium Management
Renaissance TechnologiesAmericas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearWinner: Citadel Securities
B2C2
Jane Street
Jump TradingRegulatory Solutions Provider of the YearWinner: RegRisk Legal Solutions
Droit
LSEG Regulatory Reporting Solutions
Murex
Novatus Global
OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies companyRegTech Innovation Excellence of the YearWinner: Novatus GlobalDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Murex
Cassini
Derivative Path
Quantifi
Skylight IPVAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Bloomberg
Chatham Financial
IBM PromontoryOTC Trading Venue of the YearWinner: OTCX
B2C2
Fenics Go
Trad-X
TradewebGlobal Market Risk Provider of the YearWinner: Murex
Numerix
Quantifi
Skylight IPVGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
Murex
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Post Trade Optimisation Service of the YearWinner: OSTTRAAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearWinner: Capitolis
LSEG Post Trade Solutions
OpenGamma, a Trading Technologies company
OSTTRAAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearWinner: Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Novatus Global
Numerix
Parameta SolutionsIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: FTSE Russell
Bloomberg
MSCI
Parameta Solutions
S&P Dow Jones IndicesAmericas Swap Execution Facility of the YearWinner: Tradeweb
BGC Group
Bloomberg
Tullett PrebonDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearWinner: Deribit
B2C2
Bosonic
Compass
FTSE RussellPlacement Agent of the YearWinner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Lazard
PJT Park HillDigital Solution of the YearWinner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting/ISDA Notices Hub
Ascent AI
Ellipsis AM
FIS IONIndustry Association of the YearWinner: FIA
ISDA
SIFMAWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: Parameter Climate
CME Group
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAPEditors' Choice Award: Derivatives Solutions ExcellenceWinner: Trading Technologies
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Global Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAPAmericas Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAP
BGC Group
Tradition
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Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: A&O ShearmanAmericas Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown LLPUS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown LLP
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Stikeman ElliottCanada Law Firm of the YearWinner: Borden Ladner Gervais
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Clifford Chance
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
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Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
BSE
Eurex
ICE
Nodal ExchangeAmericas Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
Nasdaq
Nodal ExchangeAmericas Energy Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: Nodal Exchange
If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Holly James.