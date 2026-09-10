Don’t fear the Reverse Yankees

The latest Reverse Yankee issuance rush has brought a formidable amount of bonds to the euro market since Monday's US Labor Day holiday. But European companies have little reason yet to fear it.

The concern is obvious for some. Investors have finite euros to place, and every one allocated to a US borrower is money that cannot be invested elsewhere.

As US companies turn to euros in greater size and, in some cases, pay larger premiums, local issuers could have to fight harder for attention or pay more to get deals done.

But so far, that is not what the market is showing.

The European Central Bank reached a similar conclusion in its recent analysis of hyperscaler borrowing. Cover ratios for euro area issuers have remained strong and little changed through 2026 despite the rapid growth of US technology issuance.

Hyperscalers account for a large share of this year’s Reverse Yankee supply, raising €23.5bn, or more than a quarter of the €83.7bn total, according to GlobalCapital’s Primary Market Monitor.

Hyperscaler Reverse Yankees bring something different to the European market: longer maturities, higher-rated debt and greater technology exposure. That broadens the market rather than simply displaces local issuers.

GlobalCapital data also backs that up. US borrowers raised just over €9bn across 11 euro tranches this week, attracting final orders equivalent to about three times the amount issued. European borrowers raised €6.95bn in eight tranches, their deals around 3.4 times covered.

Besides, euro credit investors are not a homogeneous pool. French, German and Dutch investors, it is said, tend to be more conservative and show a stronger preference for European issuers over those from the US.

Europe has spent years trying to build a deeper and more internationally relevant bond market capable of competing with the dollar market. It is an ednorsement of its success when some of the world's largets companies — from the US — choose to fund themselves in it.

This month is proving that there is plenty of room for everyone in Europe's corporate bond market.