Derivatives Americas Awards
-
From a start-up seven years ago to boasting a client list of 130 commercial banks across the US, Derivative Path is our Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year for the technology-led way in which it has shaken up the delivery of interest rate hedging solutions.
-
Americas Volatility Derivatives Bank of the Year, Research and Strategy House of the Year, Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year: Societe GeneraleFor its holistic approach to volatility, its derivatives-focused research and digital offerings in corporate solutions, all underpinned by investment in financial engineering, Societe Generale is our Volatility Derivatives Bank of the Year, Research and Strategy House of the Year and Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year.
-
Thanks to its continual drive to deliver innovative solutions across products including Libor transition, systems development, Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) and structured notes, Numerix is GlobalCapital Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year.
-
For the way that it has taken its traditional strengths in credit trading to build out a full-spectrum derivatives business underpinned by investments in people and technology, Barclays is our Credit Derivatives House of the Year.
-
As a result of its robust approach to risk management and ability to deliver structured and flow solutions across its corporate, wealth management and institutional clients, Credit Suisse is our Equity Derivatives House of the Year.
-
Thanks to its unrelenting commitment to providing liquidity to clients, in whatever form they want to transact, while managing the transition to fully electronic solutions, TP ICAP is our Interdealer Broker of the Year.
-
Thanks to its commitment to capital efficiency and robust margining processes, CME Clearing is our Derivatives Clearing House of the Year.
-
Americas Derivatives House of the Year, FX Derivatives House of the Year and Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year: CitiAs a result of the breadth and depth of its offering across asset classes, products and client types, while building market-leading technology solutions and delivering consistently high service levels, Citi is our Americas Derivative House of the Year, FX Derivatives House of the Year and Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year.
-
It was another banner year for TriOptima, our Compression Service of the Year, as it set new records for reducing notional, put in place its service to deal with benchmark reform, and continued to innovate with the launch of an API for compression.
-
For its customer-centric growth from a Canadian bank into the wider North American market, TD Securities is our Canada Derivatives House of the Year.
-
For showing commitment to clients during bad times as well as good, for leadership in preparing for the transition to Sofr and for continued innovation in structured solutions, BNP Paribas is our Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year.
-
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Americas Derivatives Awards. This year’s pitching process was one like no other as the Covid-19 crisis swept throughout the world.