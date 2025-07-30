The Covered Bond Awards honour and celebrate the best banks, issuers, deals and other market participants for their achievements in the covered bond market.

Uniquely, the winners are voted by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion on the shortlist. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

Held each year following the ECBC Covered Bond Congress, the awards ceremony brings together senior covered bond executives to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.