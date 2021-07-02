All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Covered Bond Awards

    Covered Bonds
    GlobalCapital requests nominations for Covered Bond Awards 2021
    Bill Thornhill, July 02, 2021
    GlobalCapital invites market participants to submit nominations for this year’s Covered Bond Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry over the past year.
    Covered Bonds Awards 2020: Results breakdown
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    The GlobalCapital Covered Bonds Awards 2020
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    This year almost 400 people responded to the covered bond awards survey, including more than 50 issuers and 200 investors, who said they had bought well over €100bn covered bonds in the past year, with collective covered bond assets under management in excess of €800bn.
    Winners and runners-up
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    Deutsche Bank, €500m 0.05% November 2024 CPT structure
    Best Syndicate Manager - Crédit Agricole CIB
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    What does it take to excel as a covered bond syndicate manager in a period of market disruption?
    Best Bank for Distribution - DZ BANK
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    Germany is the ancestral home of covered bonds, so it’s no surprise that to win an award for distribution, a dealer must be strong in the German market. But covered bonds are also Germany’s greatest export success story in the capital markets, so strength at home isn’t enough — a dealer must also have a deep reach into the large community of institutional asset managers across Europe and Asia as well as into official institutions across the globe that are investing in the asset class.
    Covered Bond House of the Year - HSBC
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    The evolution of the global covered bond market in recent years has played to HSBC’s strengths and does a lot to vindicate the bank’s approach to the product.
    Best Euro Issuer - Caisse Française de Financement Local
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    Caisse Française de Financement Local (Caffil), the covered bond issuer of the SFIL Group, is strongly established as the leading public sector covered bond issuer, with more than €50bn of outstanding bonds, including 22 benchmarks. In particular, it dominates the long-maturity segment, with 60% of its issuance in maturities of 10 year or longer.
    Best Bank for Structuring and ALM - Barclays
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    Repeating success year-in, year-out is a difficult business. Even Michael Jordan’s trail-blazing Chicago Bulls team had a couple of off years in the middle of their 1990s winning streak. It’s quite some achievement, then, that Barclays has now won the GlobalCapital Best Bank for Structuring and ALM award six times in a row.
    Best Euro Lead Manager for Covered Bonds - LBBW
    GlobalCapital, September 17, 2020
    It’s human nature; when times are tough you revert to the tried and trusted when you need something doing. And covered bond houses don’t come more tried and trusted than LBBW.
    Covered Bond Awards 2020: The Winners
    Bill Thornhill, September 10, 2020
    GlobalCapital is proud to announce this year's winners of the covered bond awards
  • votingballotfotolia
    A close call for this year’s covered bond awards
    Bill Thornhill, August 03, 2020
    Just a few few votes separate the leading contenders in some of the categories in GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2020 survey and, with the outcome uncertain, market participants that have not voted yet are encouraged to do so soon.
