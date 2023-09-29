GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners

On Thursday September 28, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Americas Derivatives awards at a gala dinner at The Mandarin Oriental in New York. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best people and institutions to celebrate their successes over the past year.

Bank of America took home the Americas Derivatives House of the Year award for a second year in a row. It was able to leverage its full-service franchise to effectively manage risk and find innovative solutions to meet client needs, ensuring that it remained a go-to in challenging markets. The bank’s additional wins in the categories of Research & Strategy, Commodities, FX and Equity further reflect the breadth of its capabilities.

Elsewhere, Citi took the win in both credit and interest rates — a testament to its ability to flourish in volatile markets. Barclays was named Clearing Bank of the Year, with its integrated approach to prime services and thought leadership work shining through during pitching.

Beyond North America, Santander’s broad footprint and local connectivity ensured that it retained its Latin America Derivatives House of the Year title.

Mayer Brown was named Americas Law Firm of the Year for an impressive sixth year in a row. It also took the title of US Law firm of the Year. It has been at the forefront of tackling the challenges affecting clients across the Americas, including changes in technology, regulation and in the markets.

The night’s other winners included Derivative Path, Droit and Citadel.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives market, drawing on written submissions as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, the awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients. 2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products — often turning the volatility to their advantage.

We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories. There followed a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, and to also thank our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners: