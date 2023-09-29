GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners
GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal all the winners of its 2023 Americas Derivatives Awards
On Thursday September 28, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Americas Derivatives awards at a gala dinner at The Mandarin Oriental in New York. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best people and institutions to celebrate their successes over the past year.
Bank of America took home the Americas Derivatives House of the Year award for a second year in a row. It was able to leverage its full-service franchise to effectively manage risk and find innovative solutions to meet client needs, ensuring that it remained a go-to in challenging markets. The bank’s additional wins in the categories of Research & Strategy, Commodities, FX and Equity further reflect the breadth of its capabilities.
Elsewhere, Citi took the win in both credit and interest rates — a testament to its ability to flourish in volatile markets. Barclays was named Clearing Bank of the Year, with its integrated approach to prime services and thought leadership work shining through during pitching.
Beyond North America, Santander’s broad footprint and local connectivity ensured that it retained its Latin America Derivatives House of the Year title.
Mayer Brown was named Americas Law Firm of the Year for an impressive sixth year in a row. It also took the title of US Law firm of the Year. It has been at the forefront of tackling the challenges affecting clients across the Americas, including changes in technology, regulation and in the markets.
The night’s other winners included Derivative Path, Droit and Citadel.
The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives market, drawing on written submissions as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.
Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, the awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients. 2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products — often turning the volatility to their advantage.
We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories. There followed a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.
As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, and to also thank our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
The Winners:
-
Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: BNP ParibasAmericas Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Societe GeneraleAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
JP MorganAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyAmericas Structured Products House of the YearWinner: Societe Generale
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
CitiAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearWinner: Barclays
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Societe GeneraleLatin America Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Santander
BBVA
BNP Paribas
CitiCustodian Bank of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
State Street
Wells Fargo
-
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearWinner: XTX Markets
Citadel Securities
Headlands
Jump TradingHedge Fund of the YearWinner: Citadel
BlackRock
Elliott Management
Millennium Management
Renaissance TechnologiesAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearWinner: Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P GlobalAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Adenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
Promontory Financial GroupAmericas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the YearWinner: Droit
Adenza
JWG Group
Novatus Advisory
UnaVistaAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearWinner: Capitalab
Capitolis
OSTRAA
QuantileAmericas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearWinner: CME Group
LCH SwapClear
Nodal Clear
OCCDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Quantifi
Ascent Technologies
Cassini Systems
Derivative Path
Numerix
Transcend StreetDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearWinner: Bosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
GFO-X
Paxos Trust Company
Societe Generale - FORGEWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAPIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: MSCI
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
S&P Dow Jones Indices
SolactiveGlobal Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
FinPricing
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P Global
-
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford ChanceAmericas Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer BrownCanada Law Firm of the YearWinner: Borden Ladner Gervais
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman ElliottUS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICEAmericas Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
B3 – Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
Nasdaq
Nodal Exchange
-
Thought Leader in ESGWinner: Societe GeneraleIndustry Association of the YearWinner: ISDA
FIA
SIFMA
ESMADigital Solution of the YearWinner: Linklaters | CreateiQ
CloudMargin
ISDA – Digital Regulatory Reporting
Numerix Oneview