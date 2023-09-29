GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2023: the winners

Sophie Astles
September 29, 2023 02:53 PM
2023 Americas Derivatives awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal all the winners of its 2023 Americas Derivatives Awards

On Thursday September 28, GlobalCapital hosted its annual Americas Derivatives awards at a gala dinner at The Mandarin Oriental in New York. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best people and institutions to celebrate their successes over the past year.

Bank of America took home the Americas Derivatives House of the Year award for a second year in a row. It was able to leverage its full-service franchise to effectively manage risk and find innovative solutions to meet client needs, ensuring that it remained a go-to in challenging markets. The bank’s additional wins in the categories of Research & Strategy, Commodities, FX and Equity further reflect the breadth of its capabilities.

Elsewhere, Citi took the win in both credit and interest rates — a testament to its ability to flourish in volatile markets. Barclays was named Clearing Bank of the Year, with its integrated approach to prime services and thought leadership work shining through during pitching.

Beyond North America, Santander’s broad footprint and local connectivity ensured that it retained its Latin America Derivatives House of the Year title.

Mayer Brown was named Americas Law Firm of the Year for an impressive sixth year in a row. It also took the title of US Law firm of the Year. It has been at the forefront of tackling the challenges affecting clients across the Americas, including changes in technology, regulation and in the markets.

The night’s other winners included Derivative Path, Droit and Citadel.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives market, drawing on written submissions as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, the awards seek to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth and those that went above and beyond for clients. 2022 was undoubtedly a tumultuous year for the markets, but organisations from across the industry were able to pivot and continued to provide liquidity, offer tailored solutions and launch new products — often turning the volatility to their advantage.

We opened research several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of four new categories. There followed a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. A single, global research effort saw over 70 individual pitches conducted across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, and to also thank our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners:

  • Banks

    Global Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Goldman Sachs
    Morgan Stanley
    Societe Generale
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year
    Winner: Societe Generale

    BNP Paribas
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
    Winner: Barclays

    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Societe Generale
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Santander

    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Bank of New York Mellon
    Citi
    State Street
    Wells Fargo

  • Service Providers

    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
    Winner: XTX Markets

    Citadel Securities
    Headlands
    Jump Trading
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Winner: Citadel

    BlackRock
    Elliott Management
    Millennium Management
    Renaissance Technologies
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
    Winner: Fenics Market Data

    ICE Data Services
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Adenza
    Bloomberg Professional Services
    Chatham Financial
    Promontory Financial Group
    Americas Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
    Winner: Droit

    Adenza
    JWG Group
    Novatus Advisory
    UnaVista
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
    Winner: Capitalab

    Capitolis
    OSTRAA
    Quantile
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    LCH SwapClear
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Winner: Quantifi

    Ascent Technologies
    Cassini Systems
    Derivative Path
    Numerix
    Transcend Street
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: Bosonic

    Compass Financial Technologies
    GFO-X
    Paxos Trust Company
    Societe Generale - FORGE
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    Winner: MSCI

    Bloomberg
    FTSE Russell
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Solactive
    Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix

    FinPricing
    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global

  • Law Firms

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    Americas Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown
    Canada Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais

    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    McCarthy Tétrault
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
    Stikeman Elliott
    US Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown

    Allen & Overy
    Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters

  • Exchanges

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Winner: CME Group

    B3 – Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    Nasdaq
    Nodal Exchange

  • Other

    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: Societe Generale
    Industry Association of the Year
    Winner: ISDA

    FIA
    SIFMA
    ESMA
    Digital Solution of the Year
    Winner: Linklaters | CreateiQ

    CloudMargin
    ISDA – Digital Regulatory Reporting
    Numerix Oneview

SA
Sophie Astles
Awards Research Editor GlobalCapital

