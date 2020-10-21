Derivs - Clearing and Exchanges
The transition from Ibor benchmarks passed a major milestone this week, when LCH joined CME in switching its discounting rate for dollar referencing derivatives from the Fed Funds Rate to Sofr.
Citi has appointed Christopher Perkins and Sabrina Wilson as global co-heads of its futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business, following Jerome Kemp’s retirement from the industry.
Greater ESG sophistication is coming to the listed derivatives market, with Eurex Exchange announcing on Wednesday that it intends to launch new contracts that apply a new methodology for ESG exposure.
The ESG derivatives market expanded further this week, as Cboe Global Markets opened trading for its new S&P 500 ESG index options.
The European Commission on Tuesday gave the derivatives clearing industry a lifeline by granting an 18 month equivalence decision that will allow European firms to keep using UK central counterparties.
High-frequency traders have fiercely resisted efforts by derivatives exchanges to bring in delaying measures, such as speed bumps, to their venues. But at Eurex, one such passive liquidity programme (PLP) is proving its critics wrong.
CME Group is making a play for the volatility derivatives market. On Thursday it announced a new futures contract that will reference the Nasdaq 100 volatility index.
Some of the world’s top-tier financial institutions want changes in how central counterparty clearing house (CCP) resolutions are executed.
The Ukrainian Exchange is reviving its FX futures market, two years after authorities shut down its trading software system.
Central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) could face increased attention and greater regulation after coming through the Covid-19 crisis in good shape, Fitch Ratings analysts said this week.
The European Commission has given the derivatives clearing market some hope, as it signalled on Thursday that it was going to extend its equivalence agreement with the UK.
Exchange leaders have criticised some of the measures that regulators introduced during the height of the Covid-19 crisis that restricted short selling.