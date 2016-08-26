‘Darling’ dollar mart brings home orders for SSA trio

There were no trades on screens for Thursday’s business as GlobalCapital went to press, but further deals are likely later in September, said bankers.KfW brought the biggest deal of Wednesday, selling a $4bn September 2018 global benchmark. Leads Goldman Sachs, Nomura and RBC Capital ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.