Blockchain firm Symbiont hires bank veteran as president

Symbiont, a startup technology firm specialising in smart contracts and distributed ledgers for financial markets, has named a former Morgan Stanley senior banker as president and chairman of its board of directors.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 08:00 PM

Caitlin Long joins Symbiont and will oversee business strategy and client relationships for its blockchain technology. Symbiont is the technology partner for the State of Delaware’s blockchain initiative and is working with the Delaware Public Archives to store state archival records on a distributed ledger.

