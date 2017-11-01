Greece debt exchange opens door for threes and sevens in 2018

Take-up of the €29.7bn bonds offered in Greece’s debt swap exercise was around 86%. The old strip comprised 20 bonds covering maturities from 2023 to 2042 and is being replaced with five larger bonds maturing in 2023, 2028, 2033, 2037 and 2042.Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.