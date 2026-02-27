GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: winners revealed
The winning institutions, deals and individuals revealed at our inaugural gala dinner in London
The global MTN market gathered last night at London’s Jumeirah Hotel to celebrate the leading institutions, deals and individuals shaping the industry.
More than 100 market participants attended the awards ceremony, coming together to recognise excellence across the sector and to honour this year’s standout achievements.
The inaugural GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026 are distinctive in that the majority of winners were determined by a market-wide vote.
The poll, conducted in October and November, invited issuers, intermediaries and investors to make their voices heard. As a result, the awards are truly reflective of the market they represent — recognising those who have earned the respect and support of their peers.
The exception to the polled awards was the MTN 10: Deals of the Year. These awards highlight the most impressive and impactful MTN transactions executed over the past year.
The selected deals were the best in a competitive pitching process, also held during October and November, with submissions presented to the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The quality of pitches was exceptionally high, featuring innovative structures, complex execution and landmark transactions, making the final selection no easy task.
Crédit Agricole CIB was named MTN Bank of the Year, taking home the house award of the evening, while Deutsche Bank secured the title of Europe MTN Bank of the Year.
In addition to the top honour, Crédit Agricole CIB delivered an impressive hat-trick of wins, also being recognised as Most Innovative Bank of the Year, Best Bank for Introducing New Investors and Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs — underlining the breadth of its platform and influence across the market.
Citi, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered also took home multiple awards on the night (full list below).
On the issuer side, Asian Development Bank was awarded both Supranational Issuer of the Year and Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year, reflecting its continued strength and consistency in the market.
National Bank of Canada also claimed two titles, winning FIG MTN Issuer of the Year and FIG Senior Issuer of the Year.
Among the individual honours, Toby Croasdell of Crédit Agricole CIB received the award for Outstanding Contribution to the MTN Market, reflecting the market’s recognition of his significant and lasting impact.
Oliver Greer of Standard Chartered Bank was named Best MTN Banker, while Alexander Ruf of Nordic Investment Bank was awarded Best Funding Official — all accolades determined by market vote.
Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.
THE WINNERS:
MTN 10: Deals of the Year
(Presented in alphabetical order by Issuer)
Issuer
Deal
Arranger(s)
Assistance publique–hôpitaux de Paris
€25m 4.2% July 2060
NatWest Markets
AT&T
€2.25bn September 2027 FRN
Deutsche Bank and Société Générale
Fonplata
$50m March 2030 FRN & $100m May 2030 FRN
Daiwa Capital Markets
KfW
Rmb750m 2.15% April 2030 green
Bank of America
Kingdom of Belgium
$300m 4.5% August 2035
Citi
Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power
HK$1.166bn February 2028 green nuclear bond
Crédit Agricole CIB
Nestlé
$100m 4.334% March 2030
Daiwa Capital Markets
Republic of Italy
€700m 10-year October 2035 collared FRN
BNP Paribas
Severn Trent
Nkr1.35bn 5.297% August 2034
NatWest Markets
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
¥20bn 1.601% October 2034 and ¥14bn 2.058% September 2035
Nomura and TD
Polled Awards
-
Trustee Agent of the YearWinner: Citi
Citi Deutsche Bank HSBCFintech Provider of the YearWinner: Origin Markets Origin Simcorp SpireBest Law Firm for Corporate IssuersWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Greenberg TaurigBest Law Firm for SSA IssuersWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance LinklatersBest Law Firm for FIG IssuersWinner: A&O Shearman A&O Shearman Clifford Chance LinklatersBest Law Firm for CEEMEA IssuersWinner: A&O Shearman A&O Shearman Clifford Chance LinklatersLaw Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters
-
Breakthrough Issuer of the YearWinner: Fonplata
The Arab Energy Fund Fonplata OPEC FundAgency Issuer of the YearWinner: KfW Group Agence France Locale KfW Group KommunalbankenCP Issuer of the YearWinner: L-Bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti KfW Group L-BankBest Issuer for ESG-linked MTNsWinner: International Fund for Agricultural Development Central American Bank for Economic Integration International Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Fund for Agricultural DevelopmentNordic Issuer of the YearWinner: Nordic Investment Bank Kommunalbanken Municipality Finance Nordic Investment BankCorporate Issuer of the YearWinner: EDF Energy EDF Energy Nutresa ToyotaEM - CEE Issuer of the YearWinner: Romania Romania Turkiye Garanti Bankasi VakifBankEM - Middle East Issuer of the YearWinner: Qatar National Bank The Arab Energy Fund First Abu Dhabi Bank Qatar National BankCovered Issuer of the YearWinner: CAFFIL
CAFFIL
LBBW
Munchener HypotekenbankFIG MTN Issuer of the YearWinner: National Bank of Canada
ANZ
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
National Bank of CanadaFIG Senior Issuer of the YearWinner: National Bank of Canada
ANZ
National Bank of Canada
Qatar National BankSub-soverign Issuer of the YearWinner: Brussels-Capital Region
Brussels-Capital Region
Land Hessen
Land NRWSupranational Issuer of the YearWinner: Asian Development Bank
Asian Development Bank
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
International Bank for Reconstruction and DevelopmentAsia-Pacific Issuer of the YearWinner: Asian Development Bank
Asian Development Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
AusgridSSA Issuer of the YearWinner: International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Asian Development Bank European Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
-
Rising Force: MTN Bank of the YearWinner: Santander
Goldman Sachs ING SantanderBest Bank for Programme AdvisoryWinner: Citi BNP Paribas Citi Credit Agricole CIBCP Bank of the YearWinner: ING BRED Credit Agricole CIB INGBest Bank for CDsWinner: Standard Chartered Bank
BRED
Credit Agricole CIB
Standard Chartered BankMost Innovative Bank of the YearWinner: Credit Agricole CIB
Citi
Credit Agricole CIB
JP MorganBest Bank for Introducing New InvestorsWinner: Credit Agricole CIB
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
HSBCBest Bank for ESG-linked MTN'sWinner: Credit Agricole CIB
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
Standard Chartered BankBest Bank for Inflation-linked MTNsWinner: BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Citi HSBCThird-party Swap Povider of the YearWinner: JP Morgan Citi Credit Agricole CIB JP MorganCallable Euro Bank of the YearWinner: Goldman Sachs Barclays Credit Agricole CIB Goldman SachsBest Bank for CMS linked MTNsWinner: Goldman Sachs Barclays Citi Goldman SachsCallable Dollar Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America Bank of America BNP Paribas CitiNiche Currencies Bank of the YearWinner: Citi
Citi
JP Morgan
NomuraFrontier Currencies Bank of the YearWinner: Citi
Citi
Credit Agricole CIB
Standard Chartered BankBest Bank for Corporate MTNsWinner: HSBC
Citi
HSBC
JP MorganBest Bank for FIG MTNsWinner: JP Morgan
Citi
JP Morgan
Standard Chartered BankBest Bank for SSA MTNsWinner: JP Morgan
Citi
JP Morgan
Standard Chartered BankMiddle East MTN Bank of the YearWinner: Standard Chartered Bank
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Citi
Standard Chartered BankAsia MTN Bank of the YearWinner: Standard Chartered Bank
Credit Agricole CIB
Nomura
Standard Chartered BankEurope MTN Bank of the YearWinner: Deutsche Bank
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
Deutsche BankMTN Bank of the YearWinner: Credit Agricole CIB
Citi Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan
-
Best Funding OfficialWinner: Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank
Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank Mustafa Sari, KfW Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development BankBest MTN BankerWinner: Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered Bank David Costa, Deutsche Bank Francesca Lester, JP Morgan Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered BankOutstanding Contribution to the MTN MarketWinner: Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole Chris Hill, Daiwa David Costa, Deutsche Bank Michael Conle, LBBW Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole
