GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: winners revealed

February 27, 2026 11:57 am
image.jpg

The winning institutions, deals and individuals revealed at our inaugural gala dinner in London

The global MTN market gathered last night at London’s Jumeirah Hotel to celebrate the leading institutions, deals and individuals shaping the industry.

More than 100 market participants attended the awards ceremony, coming together to recognise excellence across the sector and to honour this year’s standout achievements.

The inaugural GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026 are distinctive in that the majority of winners were determined by a market-wide vote.

The poll, conducted in October and November, invited issuers, intermediaries and investors to make their voices heard. As a result, the awards are truly reflective of the market they represent — recognising those who have earned the respect and support of their peers.

The exception to the polled awards was the MTN 10: Deals of the Year. These awards highlight the most impressive and impactful MTN transactions executed over the past year.

The selected deals were the best in a competitive pitching process, also held during October and November, with submissions presented to the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The quality of pitches was exceptionally high, featuring innovative structures, complex execution and landmark transactions, making the final selection no easy task.

You can view the full shortlist across all categories here.

Crédit Agricole CIB was named MTN Bank of the Year, taking home the house award of the evening, while Deutsche Bank secured the title of Europe MTN Bank of the Year.

In addition to the top honour, Crédit Agricole CIB delivered an impressive hat-trick of wins, also being recognised as Most Innovative Bank of the Year, Best Bank for Introducing New Investors and Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs — underlining the breadth of its platform and influence across the market.

Citi, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered also took home multiple awards on the night (full list below).

On the issuer side, Asian Development Bank was awarded both Supranational Issuer of the Year and Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year, reflecting its continued strength and consistency in the market.

National Bank of Canada also claimed two titles, winning FIG MTN Issuer of the Year and FIG Senior Issuer of the Year.

Among the individual honours, Toby Croasdell of Crédit Agricole CIB received the award for Outstanding Contribution to the MTN Market, reflecting the market’s recognition of his significant and lasting impact.

Oliver Greer of Standard Chartered Bank was named Best MTN Banker, while Alexander Ruf of Nordic Investment Bank was awarded Best Funding Official — all accolades determined by market vote.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

THE WINNERS:

MTN 10: Deals of the Year

(Presented in alphabetical order by Issuer)

Issuer

Deal

Arranger(s)

Assistance publique–hôpitaux de Paris 

€25m 4.2% July 2060

NatWest Markets

AT&T

€2.25bn September 2027 FRN

Deutsche Bank and Société Générale

Fonplata

$50m March 2030 FRN & $100m May 2030 FRN

Daiwa Capital Markets

KfW

Rmb750m 2.15% April 2030 green 

Bank of America

Kingdom of Belgium

$300m 4.5% August 2035

Citi

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power

HK$1.166bn February 2028 green nuclear bond

Crédit Agricole CIB

Nestlé

$100m 4.334% March 2030

Daiwa Capital Markets

Republic of Italy

€700m 10-year October 2035 collared FRN

BNP Paribas

Severn Trent

Nkr1.35bn 5.297% August 2034

NatWest Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

¥20bn 1.601% October 2034 and ¥14bn 2.058% September 2035

Nomura and TD

Polled Awards
winners

  • Service Provider Awards

    Trustee Agent of the Year
    Winner: Citi
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    Fintech Provider of the Year
    Winner: Origin Markets
    Origin
    Simcorp
    Spire
    Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Greenberg Taurig
    Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters
    Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers
    Winner: A&O Shearman
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters
    Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers
    Winner: A&O Shearman
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters
    Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance
    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Linklaters

  • Issuer Awards

    Breakthrough Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Fonplata
    The Arab Energy Fund
    Fonplata
    OPEC Fund
    Agency Issuer of the Year
    Winner: KfW Group
    Agence France Locale 
    KfW Group
    Kommunalbanken
    CP Issuer of the Year
    Winner: L-Bank
    Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
    KfW Group
    L-Bank
    Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs
    Winner: International Fund for Agricultural Development
    Central American Bank for Economic Integration
    International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    International Fund for Agricultural Development 
    Nordic Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Nordic Investment Bank
    Kommunalbanken
    Municipality Finance 
    Nordic Investment Bank
    Corporate Issuer of the Year
    Winner: EDF Energy
    EDF Energy
    Nutresa
    Toyota
    EM - CEE Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Romania
    Romania
    Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
    VakifBank
    EM - Middle East Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Qatar National Bank
    The Arab Energy Fund
    First Abu Dhabi Bank
    Qatar National Bank
    Covered Issuer of the Year
    Winner: CAFFIL
    CAFFIL
    LBBW
    Munchener Hypotekenbank
    FIG MTN Issuer of the Year
    Winner: National Bank of Canada
    ANZ
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia
    National Bank of Canada
    FIG Senior Issuer of the Year
    Winner: National Bank of Canada
    ANZ
    National Bank of Canada
    Qatar National Bank
    Sub-soverign Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Brussels-Capital Region
    Brussels-Capital Region
    Land Hessen
    Land NRW
    Supranational Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Asian Development Bank

    Asian Development Bank
    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Asian Development Bank
    Asian Development Bank
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Ausgrid
    SSA Issuer of the Year
    Winner: International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    Asian Development Bank
    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

  • Bank Awards

    Rising Force: MTN Bank of the Year
    Winner: Santander
    Goldman Sachs
    ING
    Santander
    Best Bank for Programme Advisory
    Winner: Citi
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Credit Agricole CIB
    CP Bank of the Year
    Winner: ING
    BRED
    Credit Agricole CIB
    ING
    Best Bank for CDs
    Winner: Standard Chartered Bank

    BRED
    Credit Agricole CIB
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Most Innovative Bank of the Year
    Winner: Credit Agricole CIB

    Citi
    Credit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    Best Bank for Introducing New Investors
    Winner: Credit Agricole CIB

    BNP Paribas
    Credit Agricole CIB
    HSBC
    Best Bank for ESG-linked MTN's
    Winner: Credit Agricole CIB

    BNP Paribas
    Credit Agricole CIB
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    HSBC
    Third-party Swap Povider of the Year
    Winner: JP Morgan
    Citi
    Credit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan
    Callable Euro Bank of the Year
    Winner: Goldman Sachs
    Barclays
    Credit Agricole CIB
    Goldman Sachs
    Best Bank for CMS linked MTNs
    Winner: Goldman Sachs
    Barclays
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Callable Dollar Bank of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Bank of America
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Niche Currencies Bank of the Year
    Winner: Citi

    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Nomura
    Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year
    Winner: Citi

    Citi
    Credit Agricole CIB
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Best Bank for Corporate MTNs
    Winner: HSBC

    Citi
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Best Bank for FIG MTNs
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Best Bank for SSA MTNs
    Winner: JP Morgan
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Middle East MTN Bank of the Year
    Winner: Standard Chartered Bank

    Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
    Citi
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Asia MTN Bank of the Year
    Winner: Standard Chartered Bank

    Credit Agricole CIB
    Nomura
    Standard Chartered Bank
    Europe MTN Bank of the Year
    Winner: Deutsche Bank

    BNP Paribas
    Credit Agricole CIB
    Deutsche Bank
    MTN Bank of the Year
    Winner: Credit Agricole CIB
    Citi
    Credit Agricole CIB
    JP Morgan

  • Individual Awards

    Best Funding Official
    Winner: Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank
    Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank
    Mustafa Sari, KfW
    Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank
    Best MTN Banker
    Winner: Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered Bank
    David Costa, Deutsche Bank
    Francesca Lester, JP Morgan
    Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered Bank
    Outstanding Contribution to the MTN Market
    Winner: Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole
    Chris Hill, Daiwa
    David Costa, Deutsche Bank
    Michael Conle, LBBW
    Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole

To download a PDF of the winners, click here

