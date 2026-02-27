GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: winners revealed

Explore MTN Monitor | The most complete view of the MTN market in one centralised database.

The global MTN market gathered last night at London’s Jumeirah Hotel to celebrate the leading institutions, deals and individuals shaping the industry.

More than 100 market participants attended the awards ceremony, coming together to recognise excellence across the sector and to honour this year’s standout achievements.

The inaugural GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026 are distinctive in that the majority of winners were determined by a market-wide vote.

The poll, conducted in October and November, invited issuers, intermediaries and investors to make their voices heard. As a result, the awards are truly reflective of the market they represent — recognising those who have earned the respect and support of their peers.

The exception to the polled awards was the MTN 10: Deals of the Year. These awards highlight the most impressive and impactful MTN transactions executed over the past year.

The selected deals were the best in a competitive pitching process, also held during October and November, with submissions presented to the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The quality of pitches was exceptionally high, featuring innovative structures, complex execution and landmark transactions, making the final selection no easy task.

Crédit Agricole CIB was named MTN Bank of the Year, taking home the house award of the evening, while Deutsche Bank secured the title of Europe MTN Bank of the Year.

In addition to the top honour, Crédit Agricole CIB delivered an impressive hat-trick of wins, also being recognised as Most Innovative Bank of the Year, Best Bank for Introducing New Investors and Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs — underlining the breadth of its platform and influence across the market.

Citi, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered also took home multiple awards on the night (full list below).

On the issuer side, Asian Development Bank was awarded both Supranational Issuer of the Year and Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year, reflecting its continued strength and consistency in the market.

National Bank of Canada also claimed two titles, winning FIG MTN Issuer of the Year and FIG Senior Issuer of the Year.

Among the individual honours, Toby Croasdell of Crédit Agricole CIB received the award for Outstanding Contribution to the MTN Market, reflecting the market’s recognition of his significant and lasting impact.

Oliver Greer of Standard Chartered Bank was named Best MTN Banker, while Alexander Ruf of Nordic Investment Bank was awarded Best Funding Official — all accolades determined by market vote.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to pitch and vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

THE WINNERS:

MTN 10: Deals of the Year

(Presented in alphabetical order by Issuer)

Issuer Deal Arranger(s) Assistance publique–hôpitaux de Paris €25m 4.2% July 2060 NatWest Markets AT&T €2.25bn September 2027 FRN Deutsche Bank and Société Générale Fonplata $50m March 2030 FRN & $100m May 2030 FRN Daiwa Capital Markets KfW Rmb750m 2.15% April 2030 green Bank of America Kingdom of Belgium $300m 4.5% August 2035 Citi Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power HK$1.166bn February 2028 green nuclear bond Crédit Agricole CIB Nestlé $100m 4.334% March 2030 Daiwa Capital Markets Republic of Italy €700m 10-year October 2035 collared FRN BNP Paribas Severn Trent Nkr1.35bn 5.297% August 2034 NatWest Markets The Toronto-Dominion Bank ¥20bn 1.601% October 2034 and ¥14bn 2.058% September 2035 Nomura and TD

Polled Awards

winners Service Provider Awards Trustee Agent of the Year Winner: Citi

Citi Deutsche Bank HSBC Fintech Provider of the Year Winner: Origin Markets

Origin Simcorp Spire Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Greenberg Taurig Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers Winner: A&O Shearman

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers Winner: A&O Shearman

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters

Issuer Awards Breakthrough Issuer of the Year Winner: Fonplata

The Arab Energy Fund Fonplata OPEC Fund Agency Issuer of the Year Winner: KfW Group

Agence France Locale KfW Group Kommunalbanken CP Issuer of the Year Winner: L-Bank

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti KfW Group L-Bank Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs Winner: International Fund for Agricultural Development

Central American Bank for Economic Integration International Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Fund for Agricultural Development Nordic Issuer of the Year Winner: Nordic Investment Bank

Kommunalbanken Municipality Finance Nordic Investment Bank Corporate Issuer of the Year Winner: EDF Energy

EDF Energy Nutresa Toyota EM - CEE Issuer of the Year Winner: Romania

Romania Turkiye Garanti Bankasi VakifBank EM - Middle East Issuer of the Year Winner: Qatar National Bank

The Arab Energy Fund First Abu Dhabi Bank Qatar National Bank Covered Issuer of the Year Winner: CAFFIL

CAFFIL

LBBW

Munchener Hypotekenbank FIG MTN Issuer of the Year Winner: National Bank of Canada

ANZ

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

National Bank of Canada FIG Senior Issuer of the Year Winner: National Bank of Canada

ANZ

National Bank of Canada

Qatar National Bank Sub-soverign Issuer of the Year Winner: Brussels-Capital Region

Brussels-Capital Region

Land Hessen

Land NRW Supranational Issuer of the Year Winner: Asian Development Bank



Asian Development Bank

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year Winner: Asian Development Bank

Asian Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Ausgrid SSA Issuer of the Year Winner: International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Asian Development Bank European Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Bank Awards Rising Force: MTN Bank of the Year Winner: Santander

Goldman Sachs ING Santander Best Bank for Programme Advisory Winner: Citi

BNP Paribas Citi Credit Agricole CIB CP Bank of the Year Winner: ING

BRED Credit Agricole CIB ING Best Bank for CDs Winner: Standard Chartered Bank



BRED

Credit Agricole CIB

Standard Chartered Bank Most Innovative Bank of the Year Winner: Credit Agricole CIB



Citi

Credit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan Best Bank for Introducing New Investors Winner: Credit Agricole CIB



BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole CIB

HSBC Best Bank for ESG-linked MTN's Winner: Credit Agricole CIB



BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole CIB

Standard Chartered Bank

Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs Winner: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Citi HSBC Third-party Swap Povider of the Year Winner: JP Morgan

Citi Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan Callable Euro Bank of the Year Winner: Goldman Sachs

Barclays Credit Agricole CIB Goldman Sachs Best Bank for CMS linked MTNs Winner: Goldman Sachs

Barclays Citi Goldman Sachs Callable Dollar Bank of the Year Winner: Bank of America

Bank of America BNP Paribas Citi Niche Currencies Bank of the Year Winner: Citi



Citi

JP Morgan

Nomura Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year Winner: Citi



Citi

Credit Agricole CIB

Standard Chartered Bank

Best Bank for Corporate MTNs Winner: HSBC



Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan Best Bank for FIG MTNs Winner: JP Morgan



Citi

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Bank

Best Bank for SSA MTNs Winner: JP Morgan

Citi

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Bank

Middle East MTN Bank of the Year Winner: Standard Chartered Bank



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Citi

Standard Chartered Bank Asia MTN Bank of the Year Winner: Standard Chartered Bank



Credit Agricole CIB

Nomura

Standard Chartered Bank Europe MTN Bank of the Year Winner: Deutsche Bank



BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank MTN Bank of the Year Winner: Credit Agricole CIB

Citi Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan

Individual Awards Best Funding Official Winner: Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank

Alexander Ruf, Nordic Investment Bank Mustafa Sari, KfW Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank Best MTN Banker Winner: Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered Bank

David Costa, Deutsche Bank Francesca Lester, JP Morgan Oliver Greer, Standard Chartered Bank Outstanding Contribution to the MTN Market Winner: Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole

Chris Hill, Daiwa David Costa, Deutsche Bank Michael Conle, LBBW Toby Croasdell, Crédit Agricole

To download a PDF of the winners, click here