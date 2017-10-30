Auckland makes splash in euros as EFSF lines up
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) announced on Monday that it would complete its 2017 funding programme with a pair of taps on Tuesday. Conditions in euros looked strong on Monday, as they allowed the Council of Auckland to pull its spread in by 7bp for its second ever euro deal.
EFSF picked Barclays
, DZ Bank and Nomura
to run the books for the taps. The borrower will reopen its 0.875% July 2027 line and its 1.8% July 2048 bond, aiming to raise a combined €2.8bn in order to complete its annual funding requirement. The trade is
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.