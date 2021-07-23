All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

New Zealand

    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ New Zealand eyes tier two
    Frank Jackman, July 23, 2021
    ANZ New Zealand is preparing to issue a tier two bond, marking its first foray into the format.
    Covered Bonds
    Covereds wobble as sensitivity on display
    Bill Thornhill, June 10, 2021
    Covered bonds issued this week by SCBC and Bank of New Zealand were thinly oversubscribed and illustrated that investors are still sensitive to price, albeit that demand was good for a small green debut from Eika Boligkreditt and a tap from Oma Savings Bank.
    Covered Bonds
    BNZ mimics Westpac with thinly subscribed covered bond
    Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2021
    Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) priced an €850m seven year covered bond on Tuesday in line with the bid side of Westpac New Zealand’s deal in the same size and tenor issued last week. Although the order book was thinly subscribed, lead managers deemed the quality of orders high.
    Covered Bonds
    Trio of covered bond issuers line up
    Bill Thornhill, June 07, 2021
    Eika Boligkreditt has mandated joint leads for a 10 year and its first green covered bond under its newly established green framework. At the same time, Bank of New Zealand plans a seven year benchmark and Finland's Oma Savings Bank intends to tap its outstanding six year deal.
    Covered Bonds
    Westpac NZ gets by, but lacks confidence
    Bill Thornhill, May 26, 2021
    Westpac New Zealand attracted a high quality order book for a covered bond issue on Wednesday but it was slow to build and thinly subscribed, leading some to conclude that the market lacked confidence.
    Sovereigns
    New Zealand planning trip to 30 years
    Lewis McLellan, May 21, 2021
    New Zealand has announced its new government bond programme will feature a 30 year syndication, extending its curve from 2041 to 2051.
    Covered Bonds
    ASB's covered deal demonstrates commitment, says Bhindi
    Bill Thornhill, May 14, 2021
    Tuesday's €750m 10 year covered bond from ASB Finance demonstrated commitment to the market according to the bank's Treasurer, Chandu Bhindi, who spoke to GlobalCapital about the deal on Thursday.
    Covered Bonds
    ASB re-engages with covered bond investors
    Bill Thornhill, May 13, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia's New Zealand subsidiary ASB Finance issued its largest covered bond on Tuesday, the first 10 year from New Zealand and the first covered bond from the country since January 2019. The focus for this week’s transaction was all about re-engaging with investors, said ASB Bank treasurer, Chandu Bhindi.
    Covered Bonds
    ASB hits covered bond jackpot as investors warm to NZ pick-up
    Bill Thornhill, May 11, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia's New Zealand subsidiary ASB Finance issued its largest covered bond on Tuesday, the first 10 year from New Zealand and the first covered bond from the country since January 2019.
    Covered Bonds
    ASB Finance and Berlin Hyp plan covered bonds
    Bill Thornhill, May 10, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s New Zealand subsidiary, ASB Finance, has mandated leads for the first Kiwi covered bond since January 2019. At the same time, Berlin Hyp has appointed lead managers for a 12 year mortgage Pfandbrief.
    Tuesday View
    Banks must pay attention to Kiwi climate disclosures
    Frank Jackman, April 20, 2021
    New Zealand will be an important test case for mandatory reporting on climate risks. Financial firms everywhere would be wise to sit up and take notice.
    Corporate Bonds
    Transpower charges into Swissies
    Frank Jackman, March 04, 2021
    Grid operator Transpower New Zealand returned to the Swissie market this week, landing through its outstanding curve while offering a small premium over Swissgrid.
