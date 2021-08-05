Oceania
The Northern Territory Treasury Corporation hit the market with a 31 year bond on Wednesday, extending its curve by nine years.
ANZ New Zealand is preparing to issue a tier two bond, marking its first foray into the format.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s has increased the size of its covered bond programme after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to end its Term Funding Facility, suggesting that Australian banks could be on the verge of increasing their public bond market funding.
Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
National Australia Bank priced an €850m seven year Australian covered bond on Monday, comfortably inside recent deals from New Zealand and opted against issuing a larger deal size at a wider spread. At the same time, Credit Emiliano mandated leads for another euro benchmark.
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
Covered bonds issued this week by SCBC and Bank of New Zealand were thinly oversubscribed and illustrated that investors are still sensitive to price, albeit that demand was good for a small green debut from Eika Boligkreditt and a tap from Oma Savings Bank.
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) priced an €850m seven year covered bond on Tuesday in line with the bid side of Westpac New Zealand’s deal in the same size and tenor issued last week. Although the order book was thinly subscribed, lead managers deemed the quality of orders high.
Eika Boligkreditt has mandated joint leads for a 10 year and its first green covered bond under its newly established green framework. At the same time, Bank of New Zealand plans a seven year benchmark and Finland's Oma Savings Bank intends to tap its outstanding six year deal.
Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
Westpac New Zealand attracted a high quality order book for a covered bond issue on Wednesday but it was slow to build and thinly subscribed, leading some to conclude that the market lacked confidence.