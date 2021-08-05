All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Oceania

    SSA
    Northern Territory Treasury Corporation extends curve
    Lewis McLellan, August 05, 2021
    The Northern Territory Treasury Corporation hit the market with a 31 year bond on Wednesday, extending its curve by nine years.
    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ New Zealand eyes tier two
    Frank Jackman, July 23, 2021
    ANZ New Zealand is preparing to issue a tier two bond, marking its first foray into the format.
    Covered Bonds
    CBA programme increase paves way for Aussie supply boost
    Bill Thornhill, July 13, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s has increased the size of its covered bond programme after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to end its Term Funding Facility, suggesting that Australian banks could be on the verge of increasing their public bond market funding.
    Senior Debt
    Santander kicks off Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 07, 2021
    Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
    Senior Debt
    Santander sets sights on Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
    Covered Bonds
    NAB prioritises spread over size as Credem lines up in euro covered bonds
    Bill Thornhill, June 28, 2021
    National Australia Bank priced an €850m seven year Australian covered bond on Monday, comfortably inside recent deals from New Zealand and opted against issuing a larger deal size at a wider spread. At the same time, Credit Emiliano mandated leads for another euro benchmark.
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
    Covered Bonds
    Covereds wobble as sensitivity on display
    Bill Thornhill, June 10, 2021
    Covered bonds issued this week by SCBC and Bank of New Zealand were thinly oversubscribed and illustrated that investors are still sensitive to price, albeit that demand was good for a small green debut from Eika Boligkreditt and a tap from Oma Savings Bank.
    Covered Bonds
    BNZ mimics Westpac with thinly subscribed covered bond
    Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2021
    Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) priced an €850m seven year covered bond on Tuesday in line with the bid side of Westpac New Zealand’s deal in the same size and tenor issued last week. Although the order book was thinly subscribed, lead managers deemed the quality of orders high.
    Covered Bonds
    Trio of covered bond issuers line up
    Bill Thornhill, June 07, 2021
    Eika Boligkreditt has mandated joint leads for a 10 year and its first green covered bond under its newly established green framework. At the same time, Bank of New Zealand plans a seven year benchmark and Finland's Oma Savings Bank intends to tap its outstanding six year deal.
    Senior Debt
    Banks bulk up as dollar bond spreads grind tighter
    Tyler Davies, May 28, 2021
    Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
    Covered Bonds
    Westpac NZ gets by, but lacks confidence
    Bill Thornhill, May 26, 2021
    Westpac New Zealand attracted a high quality order book for a covered bond issue on Wednesday but it was slow to build and thinly subscribed, leading some to conclude that the market lacked confidence.
