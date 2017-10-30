EN+ Group IPO covered, with no price guidance

It consists of 71.4m new global depositary receipts and 29.4m to 35.7m existing GDRs being sold by Basic Element Ltd and B-Finance Ltd, two entities owned by Deripaska. Each GDR represents one share listed in Moscow.When the books opened on Monday, October 23, the initial range was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.