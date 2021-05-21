Sberbank CIB

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    EM CEE
    Moscow to issue green bonds days after sov Eurobond
    Mariam Meskin, May 21, 2021
    The city of Moscow is set to issue green bonds within the week, following the sovereign’s return to the Eurobond market on Thursday. The issuer is seeking foreign investor interest in its rouble-denominated green debut.
    EM CEE
    Russia launches Eurobond, market debates investor distribution
    Mariam Meskin, May 20, 2021
    Russia launched its first international bond of the year on Thursday, which some have labelled as a show of strength by the sanction-hit country. Market participants are now debating which investors will end up buying the trade.
    EM CEE
    Russia mandates for euros in market-appeasing trade
    Mariam Meskin, May 18, 2021
    Russia has mandated an exclusively Russian consortium of banks to arrange a euro bond issue. Market participants say the extra cash is not necessary but is Russia’s way of demonstrating its access to markets a month after its sovereign debt was slapped with further US sanctions.
    People News
    BCS Global Markets hires head of treasury from Bloomberg
    Mariam Meskin, May 12, 2021
    BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has hired a new treasurer.
    EM CEE
    Sovcomflot seeks dollars as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
    Mariam Meskin, April 13, 2021
    Sovcomflot, the shipping company majority-owned by the Russian state, is planning to enter the debt capital markets. But the dollar bond mandate comes at a tricky time as military escalation between Russia and Ukraine has caused investor confidence of assets on both sides to fall.
    EM CEE
    MTS enters into Russian ESG bond market to ballooning investor demand
    Mariam Meskin, April 01, 2021
    Mobile TeleSystems, Russia’s largest mobile operator, has sold a social bond in roubles, as it became the latest major Russian corporate to foray into ESG financing. The issuer has not ruled out a return to international markets, although in recent years it has pivoted towards domestic funding.
    EM CEE
    Russian Railways steams in with rare Swissie hybrid
    Frank Jackman, March 18, 2021
    Russian Railways ventured into the Swiss franc market this week to sell the first hybrid corporate bond in over two years, a sign of a maturing Swissie market, according to local market participants.
  • EM CEE
    Stable rates bring Swiss flurry
    Frank Jackman, March 11, 2021
    A flurry of Swiss franc issuance dusted the market this week, as domestic and foreign borrowers entered a more settled market.
    Investment Grade Loans
    Met Group shrinks annual revolver
    Mike Turner, February 01, 2021
    Met Group, the Swiss energy trading company, has signed €915m of short term loans, reducing its facility for the first time for years, after ABN Amro, one of its main lenders, pulled out of this kind of financing. Met found two other banks to replace ABN but wanted to focus on price with the deal, rather than size.
    Emerging Market Loans
    Sistema gains first ESG credit line from Russian lender
    Mariam Meskin, November 17, 2020
    Sistema, the Russian diversified holding company, has raised a sustainability-linked credit line through the country's largest lender, Sberbank. Though there has been an increase in sustainability-linked financing in Russia, this deal marks the first ESG-linked loan between a domestic corporate and borrower.
    EM CEE
    Russia and Hungary enter euro bond market for last minute cash
    Mariam Meskin, November 12, 2020
    The Russian Federation and the Republic of Hungary brought euro-denominated trades on Thursday, taking the opportunity to get funding done during good conditions in the run-up to the US Thanksgiving holiday, after which liquidity is expected to dry up.
    EM CEE
    Norilsk Nickel trade 'unaffected' by oil spill scandal
    Mariam Meskin, September 03, 2020
    Norilsk Nickel, the Russian metal and mining company, was set to issue a benchmark dollar bond on Thursday evening, just months after it was found responsible for a series of major diesel spills.
