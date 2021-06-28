All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

  • Moex_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    United Medical Group tests Russia's IPO market
    Aidan Gregory, June 28, 2021
    United Medical Group, the Russian healthcare company, has launched an IPO on the Moscow Exchange, which is expected to raise more than $500m, according to a source close to the transaction.
  • Nord_Gold_Alexey_Mordashov_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    Mordashov's Nord Gold files for London re-IPO
    Aidan Gregory, June 03, 2021
    Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Thursday that it wants to launch an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, following a rally in the price of gold since March.
  • Alamy_Russian_subway_575x375_21May2021
    EM CEE
    Moscow to issue green bonds days after sov Eurobond
    Mariam Meskin, May 21, 2021
    The city of Moscow is set to issue green bonds within the week, following the sovereign’s return to the Eurobond market on Thursday. The issuer is seeking foreign investor interest in its rouble-denominated green debut.
  • Alamy_Russia_Putin_575x375_20May2021
    EM CEE
    Russia launches Eurobond, market debates investor distribution
    Mariam Meskin, May 20, 2021
    Russia launched its first international bond of the year on Thursday, which some have labelled as a show of strength by the sanction-hit country. Market participants are now debating which investors will end up buying the trade.
  • VTB_Capital_alamy_575_375
    ABBs-Block Trades
    National Bank Trust cleans up VTB Bank stake
    Aidan Gregory, May 19, 2021
    National Bank Trust, the bad bank set up by the Russian government after the financial crisis, has raised Rb50.2bn ($681m) by selling shares in VTB Bank, one of Russia’s largest banking groups.
  • Alamy_Russia_euro_575x375_18May2021
    EM CEE
    Russia mandates for euros in market-appeasing trade
    Mariam Meskin, May 18, 2021
    Russia has mandated an exclusively Russian consortium of banks to arrange a euro bond issue. Market participants say the extra cash is not necessary but is Russia’s way of demonstrating its access to markets a month after its sovereign debt was slapped with further US sanctions.
  • Alamy_Sovcomflot_575x375_20April2021
    EM CEE
    Sovcomflot defies Russia sanction risk to come to market
    Mariam Meskin, April 20, 2021
    Sovcomflot, the majority state-owned Russian shipping company, defied some market participants' expectations on Tuesday by coming to market to raise dollar debt just days after a fresh wave of US sanctions on Russia.
  • Adobe_grain_575x375_dec20
    EM CEE
    High yielding Trans-Oil seeks dollar debt
    Mariam Meskin, April 14, 2021
    Trans-Oil Group, a Moldova agriculture company, was in the market on Wednesday for a dollar bond. The issuer has a rocky history in debt markets, following a failed attempt at a debut bond in 2018.
  • Alamy_Russian_troops_575x375_13April2021
    EM CEE
    Sovcomflot seeks dollars as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
    Mariam Meskin, April 13, 2021
    Sovcomflot, the shipping company majority-owned by the Russian state, is planning to enter the debt capital markets. But the dollar bond mandate comes at a tricky time as military escalation between Russia and Ukraine has caused investor confidence of assets on both sides to fall.
  • mobile tower 5G adobe stock 575x375
    EM CEE
    MTS enters into Russian ESG bond market to ballooning investor demand
    Mariam Meskin, April 01, 2021
    Mobile TeleSystems, Russia’s largest mobile operator, has sold a social bond in roubles, as it became the latest major Russian corporate to foray into ESG financing. The issuer has not ruled out a return to international markets, although in recent years it has pivoted towards domestic funding.
  • Russia Railways Alamy 575x373 18Mar21
    EM CEE
    Russian Railways steams in with rare Swissie hybrid
    Frank Jackman, March 18, 2021
    Russian Railways ventured into the Swiss franc market this week to sell the first hybrid corporate bond in over two years, a sign of a maturing Swissie market, according to local market participants.
  • AdobeStock_rail_575x375_22Jan2021
    EM CEE
    Russian Railways goes for roubles as sanction concerns mount
    Mariam Meskin, March 12, 2021
    Russian Railways issued a rouble bond on Thursday. Russian companies may steer away from the dollar market as discussions around fresh sanctions on Russia continue.
