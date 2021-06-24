Gazprombank
Gazprom ended a three year absence from the Swiss franc market this week by attracting a large amount of retail participation in a Sfr600m ($653.4m) deal that launched at an attractive spread.
Gazprom is set to access the Swiss franc market this week to sell its first trade in the currency for over three years.
The city of Moscow is set to issue green bonds within the week, following the sovereign’s return to the Eurobond market on Thursday. The issuer is seeking foreign investor interest in its rouble-denominated green debut.
Russia launched its first international bond of the year on Thursday, which some have labelled as a show of strength by the sanction-hit country. Market participants are now debating which investors will end up buying the trade.
Russia has mandated an exclusively Russian consortium of banks to arrange a euro bond issue. Market participants say the extra cash is not necessary but is Russia’s way of demonstrating its access to markets a month after its sovereign debt was slapped with further US sanctions.
Traxys, the Luxembourg-headquartered commodity trader, has signed a $1.33bn-equivalent revolving credit facility, adding lenders to its already hefty bank syndicate.
Russian Railways issued a rouble bond on Thursday. Russian companies may steer away from the dollar market as discussions around fresh sanctions on Russia continue.
Rusal, the Russian aluminium company, has arranged a 15 year syndicated loan from a consortium of local lenders. Funds will support the development of a smelting project in Siberia, which the company claims is environmentally friendly.
Rating: Ba1/BB/BB+
Gazprom, the Russian state oil and gas company, this week sold a dollar bond amid growing concerns about US sanctions on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom.
Sovcombank, one of Russia's largest private banks, this week raised its debut social bond — still a rare format among emerging markets borrowers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The bond follows an ESG loan the bank raised just weeks ago.
The Russian Federation and the Republic of Hungary brought euro-denominated trades on Thursday, taking the opportunity to get funding done during good conditions in the run-up to the US Thanksgiving holiday, after which liquidity is expected to dry up.