Russia
Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner, will repurchase over $135m of international bonds due in 2022 to ease a maturity that Fitch has said is vulnerable to the last year of board and management instability.
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, this week sold a Euroclearable bond in roubles.
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, is seeking to sell an international rouble bond. It last entered international markets in April, selling a dollar bond.
EMC, the Cyprus incorporated private healthcare company with assets across Russia, has completed a global depositary receipt listing in Moscow. The deal paves the way for more overseas incorporated companies to sell equity instruments on Moscow Exchange.
Russian IPOs have long been beset by the political turmoil that surrounds their country’s relationship with the US. Many a deal has been sunk by US-Russia tension, particularly when sanctions are imposed by the former.
EMC, the Russian private healthcare company, has unveiled the price range for its IPO on the Moscow Exchange.
The possible flotation of a Russian hospitals group is being billed as a revival of the country’s IPO market, with more deals to follow. Bankers pointed to the recent US-Russian summit in Switzerland as cause for optimism but investors should remain as sceptical as they appear to be about the rest of the IPO market.
Equity capital markets are bracing for an influx of Russian IPOs in the autumn, following a slight easing of tensions between the US and Russia. However, not only is the threat of further sanctions still present, but Russian IPO candidates will also be heading into an increasingly crowded and difficult market, writes Aidan Gregory.
United Medical Group, the Russian healthcare company, has launched an IPO on the Moscow Exchange, which is expected to raise more than $500m, according to a source close to the transaction.
Gazprom ended a three year absence from the Swiss franc market this week by attracting a large amount of retail participation in a Sfr600m ($653.4m) deal that launched at an attractive spread.
Gazprom is set to access the Swiss franc market this week to sell its first trade in the currency for over three years.
Emerging market investors appeared calm but hopeful as Russian president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden prepared to meet in Geneva on Wednesday. It is hoped that the summit will quell tensions between the two countries.