All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Russia

  • Adobe, Petropavlovsk, mining, Russia
    CEE Bonds
    Russian miner chips away at 2022 maturity
    Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner, will repurchase over $135m of international bonds due in 2022 to ease a maturity that Fitch has said is vulnerable to the last year of board and management instability.
    August 11, 2021
  • AdobeStock_dollar_rouble_575x375_01Sept2020
    EM CEE
    Alfa banks on roubles in second bond of year
    Mariam Meskin, July 28, 2021
    Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, this week sold a Euroclearable bond in roubles.
  • Alamy_dollar_575x375_19July2021
    EM CEE
    Alfa Bank mandates for rouble return, three months after dollar trade
    Mariam Meskin, July 19, 2021
    Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, is seeking to sell an international rouble bond. It last entered international markets in April, selling a dollar bond.
  • Moscow_st Basils_red_Square_Adobe_575x375.jpg
    Equity IPOs
    EMC opens door to more GDR listings in Moscow
    Sam Kerr, July 15, 2021
    EMC, the Cyprus incorporated private healthcare company with assets across Russia, has completed a global depositary receipt listing in Moscow. The deal paves the way for more overseas incorporated companies to sell equity instruments on Moscow Exchange.
  • Segezha_alamy_575x375_March29_2021.jpg
    Equity IPOs
    Inside the IPO: How Segezha listing withstood US-Russia tensions
    Sam Kerr, July 09, 2021
    Russian IPOs have long been beset by the political turmoil that surrounds their country’s relationship with the US. Many a deal has been sunk by US-Russia tension, particularly when sanctions are imposed by the former.
  • EMC_Moscow_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    EMC begins bookbuilding for $500m IPO
    Aidan Gregory, July 07, 2021
    EMC, the Russian private healthcare company, has unveiled the price range for its IPO on the Moscow Exchange.
  • Biden_Putin_June_2021_2_alamy_575_375
    Leader
    Russian ECM hopes could be another false dawn
    Aidan Gregory, July 01, 2021
    The possible flotation of a Russian hospitals group is being billed as a revival of the country’s IPO market, with more deals to follow. Bankers pointed to the recent US-Russian summit in Switzerland as cause for optimism but investors should remain as sceptical as they appear to be about the rest of the IPO market.
  • Biden_Putin_June2021_alamy_575_375
    Equity
    Easing tensions lift Russian IPO hopes but tough market ahead
    Aidan Gregory, July 01, 2021
    Equity capital markets are bracing for an influx of Russian IPOs in the autumn, following a slight easing of tensions between the US and Russia. However, not only is the threat of further sanctions still present, but Russian IPO candidates will also be heading into an increasingly crowded and difficult market, writes Aidan Gregory.
  • Moex_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    United Medical Group tests Russia's IPO market
    Aidan Gregory, June 28, 2021
    United Medical Group, the Russian healthcare company, has launched an IPO on the Moscow Exchange, which is expected to raise more than $500m, according to a source close to the transaction.
  • Oil gas fossil fuel hydrocarbon refining 28Aug20 from Adobe 575x375
    EM CEE
    Gazprom sells attractive Swiss return
    Frank Jackman, June 24, 2021
    Gazprom ended a three year absence from the Swiss franc market this week by attracting a large amount of retail participation in a Sfr600m ($653.4m) deal that launched at an attractive spread.
  • Gazprom Swiss 575x375 21Jun21
    EM CEE
    Gazprom shoots for Swissies
    Frank Jackman, June 21, 2021
    Gazprom is set to access the Swiss franc market this week to sell its first trade in the currency for over three years.
  • Alamy_Russia_US_575x375_16June2021
    EM CEE
    EM investors hopeful over Putin-Biden meeting effect on market
    Mariam Meskin, June 16, 2021
    Emerging market investors appeared calm but hopeful as Russian president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden prepared to meet in Geneva on Wednesday. It is hoped that the summit will quell tensions between the two countries.
Load More

Most Read

  1. CEE Bonds
    Russian miner chips away at 2022 maturity
    August 11, 2021
  2. EM CEE
    Russian borrowers march on as fear of sanctions fades
    December 13, 2019
  3. EM CEE
    Corrected: Russia renminbi bond expected next year
    December 13, 2016
  4. Equity IPOs
    Sibur IPO no longer expected in 2020
    February 20, 2020
  5. ABBs-Block Trades
    Tinkov sells $245m of TCS after stock regains IPO price
    November 21, 2017
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree