Central and Eastern Europe
-
Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
-
Central and eastern European telecoms provider PPF Telecom has clinched the support of its noteholders for amendments to its bond documentation that will grant it greater flexibility to acquire assets.
-
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, this week sold a Euroclearable bond in roubles.
-
Turkish renewable energy company Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji launched its debut bond on Monday, a green dollar offering.
-
Ukraine tapped its dollar bonds on Thursday, as the certainty of disbursement of much-needed funding from the IMF remains unclear.
-
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.
-
Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji, a Turkish renewable energy generation company, is seeking to sell a green bond in its debut international debt offering. It joins a string of Turkish corporates that have stepped into sustainable finance in the past few months to tap into a diverse investor base.
-
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, is seeking to sell an international rouble bond. It last entered international markets in April, selling a dollar bond.
-
EMC, the Cyprus incorporated private healthcare company with assets across Russia, has completed a global depositary receipt listing in Moscow. The deal paves the way for more overseas incorporated companies to sell equity instruments on Moscow Exchange.
-
Russian IPOs have long been beset by the political turmoil that surrounds their country’s relationship with the US. Many a deal has been sunk by US-Russia tension, particularly when sanctions are imposed by the former.
-
Rating: Baa3/BBB-/BBB-
-
EMC, the Russian private healthcare company, has unveiled the price range for its IPO on the Moscow Exchange.