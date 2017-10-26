China resets Asia with dollar bond return
The Asian bond market opened with elation on Friday, following China’s blockbuster dollar transaction on Thursday that reset the curves not only of Chinese issuers, but for the rest of Asia as well.
China’s ability to price a $2bn dual tranche five and 10 year bond with an order book nearly 11 times subscribed came of no surprise, but the tight pricing it was able to achieve, and its effects on other Asian bonds were a pleasant outcome for the market.
...
