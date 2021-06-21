Agricultural Bank of China
-
Senior and covered bond plans were flowing into the deal pipeline on Monday, with issuers keen to buck the softer tone and print before the start of the summer break.
-
Mercuria, the Swiss commodity trading company, has signed $1.5bn of revolving credit facilities, prompting lenders on the deal to say the European syndicated loan market is returning to normality after the Covid-19 dash for cash.
-
Many felt that Chinese banks, key investors in Schuldscheine, would pull back from the market as the pandemic hit. This has been far from the case.
-
Russian pulp and paper producer Ilim Group has launched syndication to refinance a $500m loan, according to bankers. The loan is one of the last expected to be signed in Russia's international syndicated market this year.
-
FRANKFURT PRIVATE DEBT ROUNDTABLE The Schuldschein market has kept up its momentum across Europe and elsewhere, but two regions have been curiously quiet. Iberia and Italy have implied investment grade borrowers well suited to the market, yet only a few have been tempted to use it. Are there barriers to entry and how can they be overcome?
-
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has raised a $690m loan from an exclusively Chinese syndicate, a rare event rare for the region.
-
Investec Bank plc has signed a A$150m ($115.3m) loan to refinance a loan signed in 2015, attracting a total of 18 banks to the deal — the majority of which came from Asia.
-
State-owned holding company Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) has successfully refinanced a loan maturing in June with a club deal.
-
Swissport has announced a technical default on several of its senior debt facilities, after “becoming aware” that its owner, HNA, the Chinese private equity group, had pledged shares in it as collateral for another loan.
-
Barratt Developments, the UK home builder, has lengthened the tenor of a revolving credit facility by two years.
-
Dutch nuts and bolts supplier Fabory has signed a €130m loan with three banks, two of which had not previously participated in syndicated lending to the company.