All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

China Construction Bank

Load More

Most Read

  1. Emerging Market Loans
    DAE takes $300m in Chinese loan deal
    January 21, 2020
  2. Emerging Market Loans
    Chinese lenders offer dollars to UAE's ENOC
    June 11, 2019
  3. Emerging Market Loans
    Saudi loan banks rewarded with bond but some miss out
    October 11, 2016
  4. Emerging Market Loans
    Saudi Arabia increases loan to $16bn as demand swells
    March 02, 2018
  5. Leveraged Loans
    One leaves Faurecia syndicate in €1.2bn refi
    June 29, 2016
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree