China Construction Bank
Senior and covered bond plans were flowing into the deal pipeline on Monday, with issuers keen to buck the softer tone and print before the start of the summer break.
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
Arab Petroleum Investment Corp — the multilateral development bank — held investor calls on Monday for a bond offering, nine months after its previous dollar outing. Although emerging market SSA issuance has been dominated by low rated, high yielding credits since the start of the year, investment grade issuers will begin to trickle in, bankers say.
US banks have fared well in the Financial Stability Board’s latest assessment of firms' systemic importance, with JP Morgan no longer standing out as the riskiest bank in the world.
Ista, the German energy company, has signed a €1.85bn sustainability-linked loan, as interest in this structure among European companies returns to near pre-crisis levels.
Frequent syndicated loan borrower and United Arab Emirates-based aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has raised a $300m term loan with Chinese banks.
Investec has entered the loan market for the third time this year, taking a $450m two year term loan from a range of international lenders.
Russian pulp and paper producer Ilim Group has launched syndication to refinance a $500m loan, according to bankers. The loan is one of the last expected to be signed in Russia's international syndicated market this year.
FRANKFURT PRIVATE DEBT ROUNDTABLE The Schuldschein market has kept up its momentum across Europe and elsewhere, but two regions have been curiously quiet. Iberia and Italy have implied investment grade borrowers well suited to the market, yet only a few have been tempted to use it. Are there barriers to entry and how can they be overcome?
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has raised a $690m loan from an exclusively Chinese syndicate, a rare event rare for the region.