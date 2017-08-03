Dollar three year train trundles on as SSA pair line up after Finnvera

Belgium and SNCF Réseau only sold one dollar syndication apiece last year but are both in the market for Thursday.SNCF Réseau will sell an October 2020 Reg S only benchmark. Leads Citi, Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBC Capital Markets and Santander have circulated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.