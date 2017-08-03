Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Asahi gets the fourth round in as triple-Bs pay up

On Monday, Japanese brewer Asahi Group brought the fourth European bond issue by a beer producer in Europe in 2017. The €1.2bn dual tranche offering was the largest of four new issues in the euro corporate bond market, all of which were rated triple-B and paid double digit new issue premiums.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 03:15 PM

Asahi roadshowed its debut euro bond last week with lead managers BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan and Nomura. The Baa2 rated company was clear from the outset that it was looking to raise €1.2bn, split equally between four year and eight year tenors.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 121,193.06 517 7.15%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 109,418.50 484 6.46%
3 Citi 95,863.20 490 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 81,431.22 327 4.81%
5 Barclays 77,469.16 332 4.57%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 21,028.60 92 8.59%
2 Barclays 19,558.67 73 7.99%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,205.72 69 7.03%
4 HSBC 15,345.85 66 6.27%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,944.65 73 5.70%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,202.20 41 8.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.72%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,299.92 40 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 4,019.17 45 6.26%
5 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.16%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,775.36 194 10.83%
2 Citi 19,690.18 153 8.61%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,617.43 165 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,325.56 123 7.58%
5 Barclays 15,856.51 106 6.93%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,097.38 70 6.94%
2 Barclays 21,343.48 88 6.70%
3 HSBC 21,030.21 90 6.60%
4 BNP Paribas 20,147.56 93 6.33%
5 Citi 18,588.13 73 5.84%