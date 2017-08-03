Watermark
GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

France, Tennet, NWB and Berlin Hyp are among the green and social bond issuers acclaimed in GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017, which were announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 12:30 PM
The Awards are the leading ones for the growing global markets for green and social bonds. They are based on a poll of market participants, which GlobalCapital conducted in July. 

Hence, they reflect the opinion of the market on what were the most innovative deals, the most creative players, and the most diligent servants of the market in the year to July 2017. They include Awards for the best deals, issuers, investment banks, investors, law firm and second opinion provider, as well as two general Awards for the most influential champion of the market and the most valuable innovation. For the first time this year, we added an award for green loans.

The Awards were given at a ceremony at the close of GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum, organised jointly with Euromoney Conferences, which is now in its fifth year.

The full results of the Awards are below.


General Awards


Most Influential Champion of the Market

Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative


2 Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

3 Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank


Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market

Social Bond Principles


2 Sovereign green bonds

3 Green Bond Principles 2017

4 Hybrid and subordinated issuance

5 Sustainability Bond Guidelines


Green and SRI Bond Deals of the Year


Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal

France

€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale


2 Tennet

€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17 

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING


3 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

€1.5bn 0.25% seven year and €500m 1.25% 15 year affordable housing bonds, May 2017

Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Rabobank, SEB


North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Apple

$1bn 3% 10 year green bond, June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan


2 Export Development Canada

$500m 1.625% three year bond, May 2017

HSBC, JP Morgan, SEB


3= International Finance Corp

$152m 1.546% five year forests bond, October 2016. Investors have option of receiving coupon in REDD carbon credits, with BHP Billiton as backstop buyer

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan


3= Starbucks

¥85bn 0.372% seven year sustainability bond, March 2017

Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities


Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

Fibria

$700m 5.5% 10 year green bond, January 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan


2 CMPC

$500m 4.375% 10 year green bond, March 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Santander


3 Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES)

$1bn 4.75% seven year green bond, May 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan


EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

France 

€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale


2 Tennet

€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17 

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING


3 SNCF Réseau

€750m 2.25% 30 year green bond, July 2017

Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Société Générale


Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year

National Australia Bank

A$500m 3.25% five year bond refinancing loans to organisations commended for gender equality, March 2017

National Australia Bank


2= China Development Bank

Rmb5bn 3.86% five year green bond, February 2017

No bookrunner


2= Development Bank of Japan

$500m 2% five year green bond, October 2016

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley


4 Korea Development Bank

$300m five year green FRN, June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC


Green/SRI Loan of the Year

Koninklijke Philips

€1bn five year revolving credit facility with margin linked to Sustainalytics rating, April 2017

ING (sustainability coordinator)


2 Unibail-Rodamco

€650m five year revolving credit facility with margin variable depending on sustainability performance indicators, April 2017

Lloyds Bank (arranger)


3 Iberdrola

€500m green loan with proceeds used for renewable energy and energy efficiency under Green Bond Principles, certified by Vigeo Eiris, February 2017

BBVA (arranger and sole lender)


Best Issuers


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Tennet

2= European Investment Bank

2= KfW

3 France


Most Impressive Social Bond Issuer

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank


2 Instituto de Crédito Oficial

3 Council of Europe Development Bank


Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank


2 Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp

3 Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank

4= Rodrigo Robledo, Instituto de Crédito Oficial

4= Jeroen Dicker, Tennet


Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank


2 International Finance Corp

3 Council of Europe Development Bank


Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

France


2 KfW

3 Poland


Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer

State of North Rhine-Westphalia


2 City of Gothenburg

3 Region of Ile-de-France

4 Community of Madrid


Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp


2 Rabobank

3 Nordea


Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Tennet


2 Apple

3 Iberdrola


Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp


2 Caja Rural de Navarra

3 Bank of China


Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer

Obvion


2 Renovate America


Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting

Berlin Hyp


2= European Investment Bank

2= NRW.Bank

3 KfW


Best Investment Banks


Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB


2 HSBC

3 JP Morgan


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB


2 Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

3 Victoria Clarke, HSBC

4= Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

4= Christopher Flensborg, SEB


Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets

Bank of America Merrill Lynch


2 JP Morgan

3= Citigroup

3= HSBC


Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB


2 HSBC

3 JP Morgan


Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets

HSBC


2 Crédit Agricole CIB

3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch


Best Investor, Second Opinion Provider and Law Firm


Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Zurich Insurance Group


2 Mirova

3 Amundi


Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Professional

1= Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group

1= Christopher Wigley, Mirova


2 Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance Group

3 Bram Bos, NN Investment Partners


Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider

Sustainalytics


2 Oekom Research

3 Cicero


Best Green/SRI Law Firm

Allen & Overy


2 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

3 White & Case


