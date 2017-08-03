GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

The Awards are the leading ones for the growing global markets for green and social bonds. They are based on a poll of market participants, which GlobalCapital conducted in July.
Hence, they reflect the opinion of the market on what were the most innovative deals, the most creative players, and the most diligent servants of the market in the year to July 2017. They include Awards for the best deals, issuers, investment banks, investors, law firm and second opinion provider, as well as two general Awards for the most influential champion of the market and the most valuable innovation. For the first time this year, we added an award for green loans.
The Awards were given at a ceremony at the close of GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum, organised jointly with Euromoney Conferences, which is now in its fifth year.
The full results of the Awards are below.
Most Influential Champion of the Market
Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative
2 Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
3 Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market
Social Bond Principles
2 Sovereign green bonds
3 Green Bond Principles 2017
4 Hybrid and subordinated issuance
5 Sustainability Bond Guidelines
Green and SRI Bond Deals of the Year
Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal
France
€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale
2 Tennet
€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING
3 Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
€1.5bn 0.25% seven year and €500m 1.25% 15 year affordable housing bonds, May 2017
Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Rabobank, SEB
North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Apple
$1bn 3% 10 year green bond, June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
2 Export Development Canada
$500m 1.625% three year bond, May 2017
HSBC, JP Morgan, SEB
3= International Finance Corp
$152m 1.546% five year forests bond, October 2016. Investors have option of receiving coupon in REDD carbon credits, with BHP Billiton as backstop buyer
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan
3= Starbucks
¥85bn 0.372% seven year sustainability bond, March 2017
Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities
Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Fibria
$700m 5.5% 10 year green bond, January 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan
2 CMPC
$500m 4.375% 10 year green bond, March 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Santander
3 Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES)
$1bn 4.75% seven year green bond, May 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan
EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
France
€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale
2 Tennet
€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING
3 SNCF Réseau
€750m 2.25% 30 year green bond, July 2017
Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Société Générale
Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
National Australia Bank
A$500m 3.25% five year bond refinancing loans to organisations commended for gender equality, March 2017
National Australia Bank
2= China Development Bank
Rmb5bn 3.86% five year green bond, February 2017
No bookrunner
2= Development Bank of Japan
$500m 2% five year green bond, October 2016
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
4 Korea Development Bank
$300m five year green FRN, June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC
Green/SRI Loan of the Year
Koninklijke Philips
€1bn five year revolving credit facility with margin linked to Sustainalytics rating, April 2017
ING (sustainability coordinator)
2 Unibail-Rodamco
€650m five year revolving credit facility with margin variable depending on sustainability performance indicators, April 2017
Lloyds Bank (arranger)
3 Iberdrola
€500m green loan with proceeds used for renewable energy and energy efficiency under Green Bond Principles, certified by Vigeo Eiris, February 2017
BBVA (arranger and sole lender)
Best Issuers
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Tennet
2= European Investment Bank
2= KfW
3 France
Most Impressive Social Bond Issuer
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
2 Instituto de Crédito Oficial
3 Council of Europe Development Bank
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
2 Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp
3 Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank
4= Rodrigo Robledo, Instituto de Crédito Oficial
4= Jeroen Dicker, Tennet
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
European Investment Bank
2 International Finance Corp
3 Council of Europe Development Bank
Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
France
2 KfW
3 Poland
Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer
State of North Rhine-Westphalia
2 City of Gothenburg
3 Region of Ile-de-France
4 Community of Madrid
Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
2 Rabobank
3 Nordea
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Tennet
2 Apple
3 Iberdrola
Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
2 Caja Rural de Navarra
3 Bank of China
Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer
Obvion
2 Renovate America
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting
Berlin Hyp
2= European Investment Bank
2= NRW.Bank
3 KfW
Best Investment Banks
Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
2 HSBC
3 JP Morgan
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker
Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB
2 Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
3 Victoria Clarke, HSBC
4= Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
4= Christopher Flensborg, SEB
Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2 JP Morgan
3= Citigroup
3= HSBC
Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
2 HSBC
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets
HSBC
2 Crédit Agricole CIB
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Best Investor, Second Opinion Provider and Law Firm
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Zurich Insurance Group
2 Mirova
3 Amundi
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Professional
1= Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group
1= Christopher Wigley, Mirova
2 Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance Group
3 Bram Bos, NN Investment Partners
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider
Sustainalytics
2 Oekom Research
3 Cicero
Best Green/SRI Law Firm
Allen & Overy
2 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
3 White & Case