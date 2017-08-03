KBN offers dollar haven as Korea worries rise
Kommunalbanken will bring a dollar benchmark in a defensive tenor on Wednesday, which a banker on the deal said is the perfect product for investors amid rising geopolitical tensions. The trade also offers an attractive spread over US Treasuries, the banker added, despite a tightening in swap spreads — although other bankers said that tightening meant larger issuers should consider longer dated deals.
KBN hired BMO Capital Markets
, Citi
and Mizuho
on Tuesday to run a no-grow $1bn Reg S/144A September 2019. The trade came on a day where markets opened with a rush to safe haven assets after North Korea a few hours earlier increased fears of
