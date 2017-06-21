Watermark
AIB IPO heads for home, Evry and Lecta squirm

Allied Irish Banks again tightened guidance on its London and Dublin IPO this evening, moving the lower and upper limits to €4.30 to €4.50 a share.

  • By John Loh
  • 21 Jun 2017


The move comes a day after leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche Bank narrowed the marketing range to €4.20 to €4.60 from €3.90 to €4.90 at the start of bookbuilding on June 13.

An update to investors on Wednesday said books were covered ...

