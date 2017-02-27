Watermark
Kuwait National Petroleum in talks with 10 for jumbo loan

Kuwait National Petroleum (KNP) is in talks with 10 banks over a loan to fund its expansion plans.

  By Bianca Boorer
  01:00 PM

BVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, HSBC,Mizuho Financial, Natixis are nine of the bookrunners on the deal, according to one of the bankers involved.

Santander were in discussions previously but have since declined involvement, it is understood, although ...

