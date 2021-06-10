Kuwait
At least three bank issuers across CEEMEA this week sold bonds of all different varieties. Emirates Development Bank, Ecobank Transnational and Ahli United Bank all tapped investors for dollar bonds.
Ecobank Transnational is planning to debut in the sustainability bond market as Kuwait's Ahli United Bank prepares to enter the market for a sukuk. Emerging market issuers are continuing to flood the market amid concerns from some about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchase programme.
Rating: Baa2/BBB
Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemicals and Abu Dhabi’s Taqa issued bonds this week, and bankers say issuance volumes are set to pick up further.
Equate Petrochemical, the petrochemical producer part-owned by Kuwait, has laid plans to re-enter the international debt markets after less than a year since its last outing. The mandate comes just days after the IMF warned Kuwait to undergo fiscal consolidation after its economy shrank last year.
Rating: A3/A-/A+
The Saudi-headquartered Islamic Development Bank is set to sell a dollar bond on Wednesday, having launched the deal on Tuesday. The sustainability sukuk is one of two FIG deals from the Gulf region this week, as Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank also entered the market for a dollar sukuk.
The Islamic Development Bank mandated banks on Monday to arrange a sustainability sukuk, having forayed into the market last year with a Covid-focused deal. Fellow Gulf-based issuer Boubyan Bank has also mandated banks for a dollar sukuk.
National Bank of Kuwait, the country's largest lender, was set to raise an additional tier one (AT1) bond on Thursday as FIG issuers across the Gulf take advantage of good credit conditions. More subordinated funding from the region's banks is expected in the coming weeks.
National Bank of Kuwait, the country’s largest financial institution, has mandated banks to arrange an offering in its return to the additional tier one market. Market participants, however, are still holding out hope for the Kuwaiti sovereign to make an appearance.
Emerging market bond mandates are continuing into the last month of the year, despite expectations that activity would quieten down after a jam-packed year of issuance. Kuwait’s Burgan Bank and Montenegro are among some of the CEEMEA issuers seeking to take advantage of unfalteringly attractive credit conditions.
State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Company has raised a syndicated loan from local lenders worth $3.27bn equivalent. The deal is one of the few major financings to take place in the Middle East during the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time when Kuwait faces critical economic challenges.