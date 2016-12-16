Watermark
ICE named secretary of credit derivs determinations committees

ICE Benchmark Administration, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange, is to assume the secretarial role on the credit derivatives determinations committees previously held by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

  Dan Alderson
  • 16 Dec 2016

The DC secretary is responsible for administrative duties on credit default swap determinations, such as conveying market participants’ questions to the DCs, co-ordinating DC meeting times and publishing the results of DC votes. The DC secretary does not vote on whether credit events have occurred.

IBA was chosen ...

