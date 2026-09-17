Issue 1975
Top Stories
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Private bonds are now being offered in the open market wider than where public deals trade
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CLOs and high yield bonds offer different avenues as securitization shows limits on tenor and size
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Weakness observed, but liquid issuers in defensive maturities with ‘good concession and a bit of yield’ have little to fear
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New leveraged loan supply is expected to improve CLO equity returns, but gains could be limited if creation surges
Leader
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Rising energy costs, inflation and interest rates may all sound a bit 2023 in the face of the latest fears about AI Armagaddon but this is what will drive the bond market for now
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French covered bond trading levels have become increasingly divorced from OATs since the start of 2024, offering a golden opportunity to issuers ahead of a likely volatile period
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity