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Issue 1975

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Premiums climb in European credit market amid rates sell-off
Climbers at Aiguille du Midi, Mont Blanc France
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

EU defies 'distrust' in long-end rates with new dual tranche deal

Big blue flag with yellow stars symbolizing European Union in human hand waves during public demonstration to support democracy and EU
Addison Gong, September 15, 2026
Supras and agencies
More US investors hop on board as IDA debuts dollar Global format
Addison Gong, September 17, 2026
Supras and agencies
CEB eyes Sonia floater and Wonton debuts
Addison Gong, September 17, 2026
Supras and agencies
CPP Investments ends sterling absence
Addison Gong, September 14, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania raises €500m ahead of Sunday election
Addison Gong, September 16, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

US FIG hot as technicals trump fundamentals

Aon firm company.
David Rothnie, September 17, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Crédit Agricole dashes to pre-fund with lowest AT1 reset
Atanas Dinov, September 17, 2026
Senior Debt
HSBC pays up for €3.75bn triple trancher amid choppy rates backdrop
Flynn Nicholls, September 15, 2026
Senior Debt
BFCM non-preferred attracts €12bn book as French budget approaches
Flynn Nicholls, September 17, 2026
Regulatory Capital
ANZ takes 'cautious' approach to price euro tier two deal
Flynn Nicholls, September 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Covered bond issuance this year to fall short of record

Hamburg, Germany. 13th Mar, 2025. Numerous illuminated signs with inscriptions such as Stop or a red cross indicate the closure of the Elbe Tunnel. A warning strike at the tunnel operations center has paralyzed traffic in Hamburg's Elbe Tunnel. Credit: Jo
Luke Jeffs, September 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Canadian plan to cut covered bond risk weights may affect reciprocity talks
Luke Jeffs, September 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Natixis Pfandbriefbank lands sub-benchmark covered after 'solid' execution
Luke Jeffs, September 16, 2026
Covered Bonds
ASN Bank issues fifth Dutch covered bond this month
Luke Jeffs, September 15, 2026
Covered Bonds
Kookmin Bank returns to covered bonds after 12 months
Luke Jeffs, September 14, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Flurry of issuers hit ABS market, but spread tightening limited

Several male athletes in a popular cross-country race
Tom Hall, September 17, 2026
ABS US
Data center operators face up to funding alternatives as securitization stretched
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 17, 2026
RMBS Europe
LendInvest and Enra show signs of tiering in UK non-conforming RMBS
Tom Hall, September 14, 2026
CLOs Europe
Ares prints largest European CLO of the 2.0 era
Thomas Hopkins, September 15, 2026
ABS US
Vantage sells $540m ABS backed by 13 data centers
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 14, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Toyota rolls into euros with popular long six year print

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 8, 2025 - Toyota Motor Corporation China Experience Center in Shanghai, China on May 8, 2025.
Frank Jackman, September 17, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Analog, Seminole Tribe of Florida boost dollar corporate supply
David Rothnie, September 17, 2026
GC View
Dreams of an AI slowdown won't keep the bond market safe
Frank Jackman, September 15, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Auto finance issuers find stronger demand at short end in euros
Diana Bui, September 14, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Henkel and Publicis pull in pricing in euros as concessions shrink
Diana Bui, September 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Middle East loans to catch 2025 level by year end

Detailed Earth at night. Saudi Arabia
Martin Miraglia, September 17, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Saudi Arabian shipping company Bahri signs first unsecured loan
Martin Miraglia, September 17, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Al Rajhi closes in on $1bn green murabaha
Martin Miraglia, September 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Direct lenders must differentiate themselves as AUM grows, Investec argues
Martin Miraglia, September 15, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise seeks $2.1bn loan as fleet grows
Martin Miraglia, September 14, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Busy EM week lines up in wake of Fed

Pile of used US dollars partial cash bills money closeup finance economy concept.
Francesca Young, September 17, 2026
Emerging Markets
MOL tightens by 22bp as US Treasury sell-off continues
George Collard, September 15, 2026
Equity
Dangote opens landmark $1.6bn IPO with a quarter committed
Dominic Plaskota, September 14, 2026
Equity
Equity

Star Bulk Carriers makes Athens debut after investors back €108m raise

Stuttgart, Germany - 12-16-2025: Person holding cellphone with logo of shipping company Star Bulk Carriers Corp. on screen in front of webpage.
Dominic Plaskota, September 16, 2026
Equity
La Mobiliere raises €222m with SMG holding selldown
Dominic Plaskota, September 15, 2026
Equity
Deutz braves market volatility to raise €179m after shareholders back FFG deal
Dominic Plaskota, September 15, 2026
Equity
Outlet Group IPO covered minutes after launch
Dominic Plaskota, September 15, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

NatWest’s US expansion is a sign of the times

London, UK- May 5, 2022:The sign for NatWest Bank in London
David Rothnie, September 17, 2026