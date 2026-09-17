Crédit Agricole dashes to pre-fund with lowest AT1 reset
◆ Strong conditions seized to print first AT1 in a year ◆ Comes more than a year ahead of next call ◆ Tight valuation, high yield leads to the bank's lowest outstanding reset spread
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