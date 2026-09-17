Toyota rolls into euros with popular long six year print

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Toyota rolls into euros with popular long six year print

Frank Jackman
September 17, 2026 07:35 pm

◆ Borrower gets strong reception after waiting out Fed meet ◆ Books sticky with minimal attrition ◆ Some concession needed, but less than on other recent auto deals.

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Frank Jackman
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