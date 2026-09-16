Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania raises €500m ahead of Sunday election
◆ New bond priced before state election, far-right AfD leads polls ◆ JLM orders help carry deal across finishing line ◆ 'Fair' pick-up over Bunds but KfW spread ‘relatively tight’
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