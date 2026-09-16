Natixis Pfandbriefbank lands sub-benchmark covered after 'solid' execution

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Covered Bonds

Natixis Pfandbriefbank lands sub-benchmark covered after 'solid' execution

Luke Jeffs
September 16, 2026 02:34 pm
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◆ Only sub-benchmark covered deal in the market on Tuesday ◆ Issuer paid a 'healthy new issue concession', says banker ◆ Pfandbriefzentrale planning new Swiss franc note

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Covered Bond Deal ReviewsNordLBNatixisRaiffeisen Bank International AGGermany
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Luke Jeffs
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