Natixis Pfandbriefbank lands sub-benchmark covered after 'solid' execution
◆ Only sub-benchmark covered deal in the market on Tuesday ◆ Issuer paid a 'healthy new issue concession', says banker ◆ Pfandbriefzentrale planning new Swiss franc note
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