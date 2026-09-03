Issue 1973
Top Stories
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Companies are using various tactics to hold books together as investors push back harder on pricing
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Despite rough market conditions and angst over rates, array of deals have been well taken
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Centralisation, competitiveness and cyber-risk will be political flashpoints
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Spreads have widened and GI Partners' $375m deal is moving slowly
Leader
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Looming political upheaval is putting pressure on French banks to pay up to pre-fund but recent deals show what is possible and at what price
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It is difficult to see issuance conditions growing much better in the foreseeable future
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian