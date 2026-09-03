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Issue 1973

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
‘This time it’s different’: higher govvie yields boost SSA bid
Street Sign to Yield. Image shot 02/2020. Exact date unknown.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

UPDATE EIB steals attention with large tightening on €5bn green bond

European Investment Bank, Kirchberg Plateau, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Addison Gong, September 02, 2026
Supras and agencies
Tennet NL builds out SSA curve with €2.5bn dual trancher
Addison Gong, September 03, 2026
Supras and agencies
MuniFin breaks green bond record after 10 years of issuance
Addison Gong, September 03, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
International investors pour orders into Hesse's new bond
Addison Gong, September 01, 2026
Supras and agencies
Asfinag prints new five year as spreads tighten to sovereign and key peers
Addison Gong, September 01, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

FIG borrowers turn pragmatic as market weakens

EU, European Union flag and flag of UK, United Kingdom
Atanas Dinov, September 03, 2026
FIG
Banks front-load dollar funding to avoid September rush
David Rothnie, September 03, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Commerzbank refinances AT1 pair early
Atanas Dinov, September 03, 2026
Senior Debt
Erste's price squeeze pushes out fast money from €1.5bn dual trancher
Atanas Dinov, September 01, 2026
Regulatory Capital
BPCE returns to favourable sterling market with tier two
Flynn Nicholls, September 01, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Covered bonds set for sustained issuance after late August glut

Image of data processing and diagram over black background
Luke Jeffs, September 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
UniCredit Czech and Slovakia covered 'ticks right boxes'
Luke Jeffs, September 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Hamburg Commercial lands its first ship covered since early 2024 at 25bp
Luke Jeffs, September 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
RBC lands second dollar covered bond in five months
Luke Jeffs, September 03, 2026
Covered Bonds
Eika Boligkreditt prices 10 year covered 'close to fair value'
Luke Jeffs, September 02, 2026
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Lloyds raises hopes of Dutch prime RMBS revival

Beautiful black Andalusian horse running in paddock at sunset.
Tom Hall, September 03, 2026
ABS Europe
VW, Société Générale and RCI price wave of euro auto ABS deals
Tom Hall, September 03, 2026
ABS US
Investors get early look at Vantage's data center ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , September 03, 2026
RMBS Europe
Domivest adds Dutch BTL RMBS to busy pipeline
Tom Hall, September 03, 2026
RMBS Europe
Newcastle and Enra build up sterling RMBS pipeline
Tom Hall, September 02, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

3M garners strong support in €1.5bn euro deal after decade away

GC1973 Deal cartoon 3M.jpg
Diana Bui, September 03, 2026
Corporate Bonds
Paccar hogs road in US investment grade market ahead of September gridlock
David Rothnie, September 03, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Kingspan makes second euro visit with €850m green debut
Diana Bui, September 02, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Bureau Veritas comes tight with eight year euro deal
Frank Jackman, September 02, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
La Poste, Autostrade, JR East start busy euro corporate week
Frank Jackman, September 01, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Rwanda secures dual-tranche commercial loan to boost job creation

kigaly-alamy-resized575.jpg
Martin Miraglia, September 03, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Dubai Islamic Bank secures $750m in oversubscribed maiden syndicated Murabaha
Martin Miraglia, September 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Enento refinances €180m sustainability-linked financing
Martin Miraglia, September 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Lizy gets €300m package of loans, equity and securitization
Martin Miraglia, September 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia begins 2027 prefunding with five and 10 year sukuk

GC1973 Deal Cartoon Saudi Arabia.jpg
George Collard, September 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Al Rajhi Bank comes back to public market with social tier two
George Collard, September 03, 2026
Emerging Markets
Senegal to restructure external debts after securing IMF help
George Collard, September 02, 2026
Emerging Markets
BGK goes ahead with pre-Labor Day 144A trade
George Collard, September 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Arab National Bank brings another AT1 sukuk
George Collard, September 02, 2026
Equity
Equity

Accor reopens convertibles with €380m deal covered in half an hour

Sign on top of the Sequana tower, headquarters of Accor, a French hotel group with a worldwide presence, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
Dominic Plaskota, September 03, 2026
GC View
Europe's IPO pipeline is promising, but don't hold your breath
Dominic Plaskota, September 01, 2026
Equity
Nearly a quarter of Baladna’s $149m rights issue not subscribed
Dominic Plaskota, September 02, 2026
Equity
Kuwait Investment Authority sells down stake in GEA via JPM
Dominic Plaskota, September 02, 2026
People and Markets
People News

Blanchard takes helm of CA CIB global markets

Blanchard, Dominique (Crédit Agricole) from co for use Sep 2026 cropped.jpg
Jon Hay, September 01, 2026
People News
MUFG takes de Giafferri to lead digital infra coverage
Jon Hay, September 01, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Europe’s dealmakers dream big on FIG M&A

L?ad di Unicredit Andrea Orcel in occasione della presentazione della Relazione annuale sul 2025 della Banca d?Italia, Roma, Venerdi 29 Maggio 2026 (Foto Roberto Monaldo / LaPresse) Unicredit ceo Andrea Orcel at the presentation of the Bank of Italy's 20
David Rothnie, September 03, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Not all bankers get fed at the AI deal feast

robot_3F7D8M5.jpg
Craig Coben, September 03, 2026