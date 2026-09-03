3M garners strong support in €1.5bn euro deal after decade away
◆ First euro deal for US manufacturing group since 2016 ◆ More than €7.4bn of peak demand backs three-part deal ◆ Attractive euro funding levels lure more US issuers
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts