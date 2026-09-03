3M garners strong support in €1.5bn euro deal after decade away

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

3M garners strong support in €1.5bn euro deal after decade away

Diana Bui
September 03, 2026 04:58 pm

◆ First euro deal for US manufacturing group since 2016 ◆ More than €7.4bn of peak demand backs three-part deal ◆ Attractive euro funding levels lure more US issuers

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Diana Bui
MTN and Corporate Bond Reporter
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